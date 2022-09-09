ST. JOHNSBURY — Quinn Murphy continued the torrid start to his senior season, accounting for five touchdowns as St. J Academy started fast and finished with a flurry to set down visiting Middlebury 42-14 in a Division I clash on Friday night at Fairbanks Field.
Senior wide receiver Alejandro Orozco scored a pair of touchdowns — one receiving and one rushing — and the Hilltoppers, under a bright orange Harvest Moon and in front of a big crowd for their home opener, went to 2-0 on the young season.
Murphy, the senior quarterback, threw darts all over the field and ran with power and elusiveness. He rushed for two scores and tossed three more, including to receivers Caleb Pontti, Orozco and Gavynn Kenney-Young.
Murphy has 12 TDs — eight through the air — in his first two games this year.
The defense also stood tall. St. J forced four turnovers, including three fumble recoveries and a Simon North interception, to help send the Tigers to their second loss in as many weeks.
The Hilltoppers landed haymakers early and late, but it wasn’t a complete performance. Up 28-0 at halftime, the hosts gave up two touchdowns in the third quarter as Middlebury closed within 28-14 heading to the final frame.
“We had a really good start, but I am disappointed how we played in the second half,” SJA coach Rich Alercio said. “We allowed them back into the game. We stopped being aggressive. I got a little too conservative.”
Cole Schnoor’s short punch-in brought the Tigers within 28-6 and Gavin McNulty’s 11-yard TD on a misdirection made it a 28-14 with 4 seconds left in the third quarter.
But the Hilltoppers refocused.
Facing third and long, Pontti hauled in a stellar 35-yard dart down the sideline. It helped set up Orozco’s 2-yard TD run on a sweep to the right to push the lead back to 35-14.
Kenney-Young then scooped up a Tiger fumble and SJA had the ball right back at the MU 27. The Tigers’ fourth turnover of the game turned into another Murphy TD, a strong 8-yard run up the middle on a QB keeper for the final points of the game.
“We capitalized on their mistakes,” Alercio said.
On the opening drive, Murphy hit Carter Bunnell on a beautiful deep ball — Bunnell making an over-the-shoulder grab to set up the Hilltoppers deep in Tiger territory.
Murphy then scrambled around in the backfield before finding Pontti wide open in the back corner of the end zone for a 12-yard TD and the game’s first points.
Murphy put SJA up 14-0 on a QB keeper before hitting Kenney-Young for a short pass-and-run TD that put the Hilltoppers up 21-0 with 1:26 left in the first quarter.
Later in the second quarter on fourth down, Murphy caught Middlebury napping on a pass-punt option and hit Orozco streaking over the middle. The speedy senior WR did the rest, juking a couple of defenders and racing into the end zone for a 50-yard score and a 28-0 advantage.
“A lot of the first-half success was ad-libbing,” Alercio said. “Quinn scrambling around and kids breaking off their routes. We have athletic kids and they made plays.”
On the final play of the first half, Murphy hit Orozco on a deep ball in the end zone. With a defender draped on Orozco, the two went up and the ball was tipped. Orozco juggled the ball before coming down with it for an incredible touchdown. The play, however, was called off because of a holding penalty near the line of scrimmage.
SJA starting running back Anthoni Guinard was seriously hurt in the first quarter after a strong run up the middle in the red zone. He left on a stretcher after what looked like a bad leg injury.
The Hilltoppers are slated to visit Essex (0-2) next Friday night. The Hornets lost 30-21 to Hartford last night.
