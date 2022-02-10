For many local swimmers, their Super Bowl comes this weekend.
The 2022 New England Regional Championships are slated for Friday-Sunday. Swimmers, ages 18 and under from all around New England, will compete at Upper Valley Aquatics Center in Lebanon.
Two local outfits, St. Johnsbury Academy Swim Club and Northeast Kingdom Aquatics out of Lyndonville, have been training hard inside their respective pools for the past five months.
To reach regionals, swimmers must meet qualifying times. The next event, New England Silvers, with faster qualifying standards, is set for March 11-13 at UVAC.
“This is the last meet for a lot of the kids,” said Maura Myrick, St. J Swim Club’s coach the past four seasons. “They have worked hard to get here and they deserve to have fun.”
It will be the first New England Regional meet since the 2019-20 season. There was no swimming in the Northeast Kingdom last winter, as both pools were closed because of COVID.
Kaiya Billig is one of St. J Swim Club’s top swimmers. The 17-year-old St. J Academy junior has been swimming competitively for eight years. She previously swam in St. J, then continued in Canada after moving to Montreal with her family. They moved back to Waterford last year and she linked up with Myrick at St. J.
“It’s been different here in a good way,” said Billig, who is a lifeguard at Kiwanis pool in summer. “I was skeptical at first coming back here with this swim team, but I am happy with how close and how supportive everybody here is. It’s been really great.”
Billig’s best event is the 50 freestyle, dropping her personal best time to 26.63 in January. She will compete in seven events this weekend at Regionals. She’s qualified for Silvers and also earned a berth to the 2022 Sunkissed Nationals in North Carolina (which she won’t attend).
“Kaiya was part of a really intense program in Canada,” Myrick said. “When she came back to this program she brought a whole new level of energy, helping validate this sport for the kids here. When you think Vermont, you don’t really think of swimming. She’s brought great energy and leadership to the program — getting people involved and holding people accountable.
“One of the others who has sparked off Kaiya’s energy has been Riley Lyon, who has grown into a leadership role. It’s been really refreshing to watch.”
The St. J Swim Club currently has 33 members on the squad. The short course season runs from September into March.
“It’s a big commitment for these kids,” Myrick said. “The older kids swim two hours a day, five days a week.”
St. J Swim Club will have 10 athletes swimming at regionals.
They include:
• Billig (competing in 100 fly, 200 IM, 100 free, 200 free, 50 fly, 100 back and 50 free);
• Temperance Allen, age 11 (100 back, 50 free, 50 back);
• Cooper Barter, 14 (50 breast, 50 free, 100 free, 100 breast);
• Selin Kilic, 13 (50 free, 50 fly, 100 free, 100 breast);
• Eleanor Laverty, 10 (50 free);
• Victoria Lombardi, 10 (50 breast, 50 back, 50 free, 50 fly);
• Riley Lyon, 15 (50 breast, 50 back, 100 free, 100 back, 50 free);
• Ella White, 16 (50 breast, 100 breast);
• Louisa White, 10 (50 breast);
• Madeline Woodson (100 fly, 100 free, 100 breast, 50 free).
Gabby Atkins, a 15-year-old freshman at Lyndon Institute, qualified for regionals in the 13-14 age group but aged up into the next division before New Englands and just missed the cut.
“Gabby reminds me of why I keep coming back and coaching every year,” Myrick said. “She shows up every day and gives 110 percent effort no matter what, and does it with a smile. She’s accepted every challenge she’s been given. I am incredibly proud of her.”
Northeast Kingdom Aquatics, which swims at NVU-Lyndon, also has a number of athletes competing in regionals and beyond.
They include:
• Josephine Chitambar, 17 (50 free, 100 back, 100 free, 200 free, 100 fly);
• Logan Baker, 17 (50 free, 50 back, 50 breast, 50 fly);
• Reese Mulligan, 10 (50 free, 50 back)
• Patrick Tester, 12 (50 breast, 50 back, 50 free, 100 back, 100 IM, 100 breast);
• Tim Tester, 14: (50 free, 100 free, 200 free, 100 back, 100 fly).
Chitambar and Tim Tester also qualified for Silvers.
Patrick Tester is the lone swimmer to qualify for the Age Group Championships (a step up from Silvers). He is currently qualified in the 50 backstroke (11-14 age group). That meet is set for Feb. 24-27 at Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Massachusetts.
Among the St. J Swim Club members heading to Silvers are Billig, Barter and Kilic.
NOTES: Santiago Rubio, an 18-year-old St. J Academy student, swam a 24.75 in the 50 free and qualified for the Sunkissed Nationals. Rubio, however, is no longer with the team. … Members of Northeast Kingdom Aquatics had a swimathon on Jan. 27 where 13 swimmers swam over 17 miles in an hour. The program was raising money for a swim clock and starting blocks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.