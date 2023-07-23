St. J's Lucy Moriarty claims first place in the Girls 11-12-year-old Division 3 100m dash during the 2023 Vermont state youth recreation track and field championships at St. Johnsbury Academy on Saturday, July 22, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Doyon)
St. J's Cecilia Smith, left, leads the pack in the Girls 7-8-year-old 800m during the 2023 Vermont state youth recreation track and field championships at St. Johnsbury Academy on Saturday, July 22, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Doyon)
St. J's Sebastian Rouleau competes in the Boys 7-8-year-old 100m dash during the 2023 Vermont state youth recreation track and field championships at St. Johnsbury Academy on Saturday, July 22, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Doyon)
St. J's Foster Rousseau sprints hard to the finish line during the 2023 Vermont state youth recreation track and field championships at St. Johnsbury Academy on Saturday, July 22, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Doyon)
