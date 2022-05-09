St. J To Host Champlain Valley In Unified Hoops Tournament Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author instagram Author twitter Author email May 9, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now St. Johnsbury host Mt. Mansfield in a Vermont high school Unified basketball clash at Alumni Memorial Gymnasium on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The chase for spring-season championships begins Tuesday.The Vermont Principals’ Association on Monday unveiled the bracket for the Unified basketball state tournament, which will conclude with the championship game at University of Vermont on May 25.There is an eight-team North bracket and an eight-team South bracket. The winners of each will meet for the crown. St. J Academy is the lone local team. The Hilltoppers are the No. 3 seed and will host No. 6 Champlain Valley on Tuesday at 4 p.m.The winner will meet either No. 7 Mt. Mansfield or No. 2 Milton in the North semifinals on Friday at 4 at the higher seed.North Seeds1 Bellcate School8. Colchester4. Burlington5. South Burlington2. Milton7. Mt. Mansfield
3. St. Johnsbury6. Champlain ValleySouth Seeds1. Burr and Burton8. Bye4. Otter Valley5. Springfield2. Mill River7. Rutland3. Brattleboro6. Middlebury 