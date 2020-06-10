St. J virtual track and field results

Members of the St. Johnsbury Academy track and field team are competing in a series of virtual races at Ray Frey Track, running events alone, against the clock, versus foes from around the country. Some recent results are as follows.
Evan Thornton-Sherman was first in the 5,000 meters in qualifying meet No. 1 (May 15-22) and second in the 3,200.
In the Meet 3 window at the SJA Virtual Meet, Adele Bernier, Jasmine Engle and Isidora Dickstein ran the 1,500. Engle also ran the 800.
Hazel Fay and Katie Ryan ran the 400, while Fay also ran the 100. Hazel was 24th and Ryan 29th.
Luke Chadderdon and Nathan Lenzini ran the 3,200. Chadderdon was 41st in the 3.200 in Meet 3. Gabe Hatch ran the 800.
None of the boys except Thornton-Sherman are in the top 50 overall for the three meets.
Thornton-Sherman remains in first in the 5,000 (15:02) and sixth in the 3,200 (9:45.5).
Fay is 35th overall with a 66.64. Ryan is 43rd with a 67.94.
Being in the top 50 qualifiers gives athletes the chance to submit times from another run between June 15-19 to determine the overall National Champion.
