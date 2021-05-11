St. J Youngster Takes First Turkey
Brayden Isham of St. Johnsbury shot his first turkey during Youth Hunting Weekend. It was 18 pounds and had a 9-inch beard. Brayden's parents are Rob Isham and Michelle Fenoff. (Courtesy photo)

