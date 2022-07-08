About Avery
Age: 18
School: St. Johnsbury Academy
Grade: Senior
Hometown: East Burke
Parents: Carrie and Pete
Siblings: Rowyn
Season Highlights
• Tomczyk was a valuable midfielder who contributed in myriad ways for the Hilltoppers. One of three St. J senior captains, she was a dynamic leader who provided poise, offensive punch, defensive prowess and competitiveness in the draw circle for the Hilltoppers, who finished with double-digit victories and the No. 3 seed in the Division II tournament.
• Tomczyk finished with a 60 percent win rate in the draw circle, scored 27 goals and was named to the All-Division II second team as a midfielder.
Coach Says
“She really had a super-strong complete season — with her skills, scoring, tenacity, team play and defense — and she was such a great leader,” SJA coach Tom Forster said. “She always came ready to play and got the team fired up, game in and game out.”
Avery Says
How long have you been playing lacrosse and when did you fall in love with the sport?
I began playing lacrosse in fifth grade with the St. J youth program and immediately loved it.
What is your go-to offensive move?
Throughout the season I practiced fakes and face dodges a lot, which made them seem very natural and often cleared a lane for me to drive to goal.
Did you face adversity this season? How did you overcome it?
Our team had lost 11 seniors from the previous year and due to COVID, many players only had two years of high school lacrosse experience under their belts. This caused the whole team to really step up as leaders and players. I think it really brought us closer and pushed us to play harder.
What one word describes you?
Awesome.
What mental tools do you use under pressure?
I like to try and trick my mind into excitement instead of nerves. As soon as I get in my head I remind myself how much I love the game and the high you get from a great win. I play better when I’m excited.
How does being an athlete make you a better person?
I think there’s a lot that you can learn about yourself as an athlete as well as from other athletes. I like to try and see how hard and long I can push myself and then see what I get out of it. I believe that carries over into my life outside of sports; I work harder to see how much I am capable of achieving.
Tell us the role of your parents in your success?
Regardless of their lack of lacrosse knowledge, my parents have always pumped me up before a game as well as humbled me. They make sure I acknowledge what I can do better not only for me but as a teammate. They are definitely role models for the way I play and lead.
We all know you are successful in your sport, but do you remember your first success?
When I was in the fifth grade I got to take a penalty shot. My coach Tim Tierney called a timeout, walked out onto the field with me, and told me where to shoot. He said to shoot to the opposite side of the goalie’s stick. I took the shot and it went in. That was my first goal ever. Tim was still my coach up to senior year and still gave me great advice, which almost always led me to a goal.
Who is the toughest defender you faced this season?
For my team, it was definitely the duo of Mary Cook and Genevieve Hatch. Those two knew how to shut a player down.
Do you have any secret talent?
I have yet to find one.
Favorite moment this season?
My favorite moment this year was our overtime win on our home turf against Green Mountain Valley School. We played them last year in the state championship and finally got a well-deserved win.
Favorite meal the night before a big game?
Pasta dinners before the game, always recommended by former coach Dave Ceppetelli.
Best lacrosse teammate?
Ellie Rice and I have been playing together since the fifth grade. She always builds me up, tells me what I can do differently, knows how to set me up for goals, and understands me on and off the field better than anyone. I would say I am that person for her. This year we got lucky enough to be on the same midfield line and were able to assist each other often. Ellie and I have always been very competitive with one another, and while it may have made us angry at times, the competitiveness that we bring out in each other makes us better players and people.
Best advice you can give to young athletes?
In my experience, the more fun you have the better you will play.
What’s next for you in academics and athletics?
I will be heading out west to the University of Utah this coming fall. I would love to join a club lacrosse team but I am planning on figuring that out once I get there.
The Record’s Girls Lacrosse Players of the Year
2022: St. Johnsbury’s Avery Tomczyk
2021: St. Johnsbury’s Polly Currier
2020: COVID-19 (no season)
2019: St. Johnsbury’s Lilly Leach
2018: St. Johnsbury’s Lilly Leach
