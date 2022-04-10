About Clara
Age: 17
School: St. Johnsbury
Grade: Senior
Hometown: Danville
Parents: Jeff and Stacy
Siblings: Clavin
Season Highlights
• Playing for the Northeast Kingdom cooperative Kingdom Blades team this winter, the fast-skating, talented center forward tallied a team-leading 14 points (11 goals, three assists) for the Hilltoppers, who played their first season up in Division I.
• The team captain and the Blades’ leader scorer, Andre was a Rotary All-Star senior game selection.
• Andre is also The Record’s reigning Field Hockey Player of the Year.
Coach Says
“Her strength, physical play and ability with the puck made our competition always take notice of her,” Blades coach Shaun Mosher said. “As talented as she was on the ice, what she brought beyond hockey skill was even greater. Her energy and positive attitude always lifted our team. She led by example, held herself and her teammates accountable, set the tone in the locker room and played a big role in building the culture of the Kingdom Blades team. This being her final season as a Kingdom Blade, Clara leaves some big skates to fill, but through her leadership she has helped prepare our team for the future.
Clara Says
Playing up a Division I was a tall task for the Blades; how would you describe the season and how you handled it as a team?
We knew moving up was going to be difficult and despite this, we focused on working our hardest every day in practice. By the end of the season, despite our losses, we built many friendships and made the Kingdom Blades known among Division I.
Biggest obstacle, mental or physical, you had to overcome this season?
Mid-season in January, I got COVID and had to sit out of practices and games for two weeks. Those were the longest two weeks of my hockey career.
When did you fall in love with hockey?
I fell in love with hockey when I first started skating at Caledonia Hockey Club. I remember watching the older girls skate and was so impressed, I always knew I wanted to be like them.
Favorite moment from the season?
Some of my favorite times during this season were having dance-offs with the girls before games. I think we intimidated the other team with our moves, and it was always super fun.
How can you improve as a hockey player moving forward?
Moving forward I would like to improve my hands and overall hockey sense.
Favorite sheet of ice to play on?
Although Fenton Chester may not be the prettiest, it’s my home ice, and I love skating there. I’ve been playing hockey here since day one and I owe a lot to this rink.
Favorite goal celebration?
I like to go for the team hug with whoever is around me, goals are a team effort and everyone should get in on the celebration.
Who inspires you in hockey?
Amanda Pelkey has always been influential on my hockey journey. I got to skate with Amanda twice at different times in her career; seeing her succeed and play such high-level hockey has proven to me that working hard at something you love is worth it.
Did you achieve your goals this winter?
This season I was chosen as captain along with Liza Morse and Brooklyn Choiniere as assistant captains. I was honored to lead the Kingdom Blades through our first season of Divison I. Being a captain was a huge goal since I first joined the team my sophomore year, and I am more than grateful to have led this group of girls.
Go-to offensive move?
Usually, I try and use my speed to beat the defense.
Best teammate?
When I think of someone who could be described as the best teammate, there is one person who comes to mind. Liza Morse has been with me since we began skating together at Caledonia Hockey club, LAYHA and now the Blades. Liza is one of the most supportive and caring people you will ever meet, she also has a nasty one-timer. I am more than grateful to have had someone like Liza to grow within the game of hockey.
If you could have dinner with one stranger, who would it be?
Beyonce because she is awesome.
One lesson you learned this past year that you will carry moving forward?
Not having many wins this season was tough, especially because it was my senior year. Despite this I kept a positive mindset for my teammates, being a leader on the team I knew that was critical for the atmosphere. Through this experience, I learned how much influence my actions have on others around me.
Who was the toughest competitor/team you faced this season?
Spaulding was definitely always a hard-fought game for us, I play with a few of the girls on the Vermont Shamrocks and it was fun to face them on the opposing team.
What’s next for you in academics and athletics?
Next year I will be going to the University of Vermont for accounting and hope to play on the club ice hockey team.
The Record’s Girls Hockey Players of the Year
2021-22: St. Johnsbury’s Clara Andre
2020-21: North Country’s Korey Champney
2019-20: None
2018-19: North Country’s Skylar Robert
2017-18: Lyndon’s Brianna Doty
2016-17: None
2015-16: None
2014-15: North Country’s Whitney Bernier
2013-14: North Country’s Whitney Bernier
