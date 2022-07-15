About Delaney
Age: 18
School: St. Johnsbury Academy
Grade: Senior
Hometown: St. Johnsbury
Parents: Deane and Sandra
Siblings: Brigette and Jasper
Season Highlights
• A resilient two-way standout, Rankin helped propel the Hilltoppers to one of their best seasons in over a decade — bringing St. J to its first state semifinal since 2011 where the team came within a run of knocking off eventual champion South Burlington.
• The Record’s softball player of the year produced in the circle — using a 60 mph fastball and a curveball to collect five shutouts and four one-hitters in 55 innings. She had a 0.89 ERA and averaged 14.1 strikeouts per seven innings (111 on the season) while walking just six batters.
• Named an All-Metro second-team pitcher and a North-South senior all-star, Rankin also wielded a big stick in the middle of the lineup. She hit .368 with two home runs, seven doubles, three triples, 18 runs and 14 RBI.
• In the D-I quarterfinals, Rankin hit a go-ahead double in the top of the 11th, then completed a gutsy complete-game performance (162 pitches, 12 Ks from the circle) as the sixth-seeded Hilltoppers upset No. 3 Missisquoi 6-4.
Coach Says
“A talented and fearless competitor continuously looking for ways to improve her game,” SJA coach Jeremy Roberts said. “Delaney is the player you want on the field with the game on the line. I was so happy her dominant pitching performance at Missisquoi was televised so everyone could see her superior athleticism. Delaney has been a big part of bringing the winning culture back to Academy softball.”
Delaney Says
How would you describe your senior season?
This was an amazing season to be a Hilltopper. We knew we had a great chance at going deep into the playoffs and we were all really excited to be playing with each other. I definitely went through highs and lows but my teammates were always there to support me. The two extra-inning wins in the playoffs were a true testament of how badly our team wanted to do well for each other. Especially in Missisquoi, our team just would not quit. Losing to South Burlington was a heartbreaker. We really wanted to win it all, but we were all proud of how we played this season.
When did you fall in love with softball?
I was on a softball team in Littleton when I was probably 4 years old. My mom was the coach and I remember practicing with her the same way that I do now. She loved softball as much as I do when she was younger and even then I could feel her love for the sport rubbing off on me.
Best single performance/and or moment this season?
Pitching 11 innings in Missisquoi and winning the quarterfinals.
What is your go-to pitch?
Curveball.
Did you face adversity this season? How did you overcome it?
Yes. I had a lot of trouble hitting in the middle of the season. I went to the field a lot with my parents to practice and trusted that the team would pick me up.
Favorite meal the night before a big game?
Pasta with pesto and garlic bread.
What one word describes you?
Persistent.
What mental tools do you use under pressure?
I trust myself and trust that all the hours of practice will pay off.
How does being an athlete inspire you/make you a better person?
Being an athlete taught me how to fail. I have learned a lot about failing with grace and giving credit where credit is due.
Tell us the role of your parents in your success?
Since middle school, my mom has caught for me, driven me to pitching lessons, hitting lessons and practices hours away from home. My dad is always willing to be in the outfield shagging balls while I hit or loading the tee. They always make sure that I have the opportunity to play and have sacrificed countless hours toward the sport for me.
We all know you are successful in your sport, but do you remember your first success? Describe that moment.
My first big success in softball that I can remember was my first game pitching in seventh grade. I had worked for a year to improve my game. It was really exciting for me to see my hard work paying off and I was inspired to work even harder.
If in the future a movie is made on you, who would you want to portray your role?
Lisa Kudrow.
Do you have a secret talent?
Baking pie.
What are your big goals/how can you improve as a player heading to college?
I really want to get more confident with my changeup. I think it could really improve my game.
Best softball teammate?
Taylor Farnsworth and Adriana Lemieux.
Best advice you can give to young athletes?
Failure is a part of the game. Don’t let it keep you from playing.
What’s next for you in academics and athletics?
I’m going to Bates College and hope to study biochemistry and Hispanic studies. I will be playing on their varsity softball team.
The Record’s Softball Players of the Year
2022: St. Johnsbury’s Delaney Rankin
2021: Lyndon’s Kelleigh Simpson
2020: COVID-19 (no season)
2019: Lyndon’s Ariel Switser
2018: White Mountains’ Haile Hicks
2017: White Mountains’ Katlyn Coulter
2016: Lyndon’s Zea Macris
2015: White Mountains’ Rebecca Hicks
2014: White Mountains’ Erika Millett
