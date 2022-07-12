About Evan
Age: 18
School: St. Johnsbury
Grade: Senior
Hometown: Waterford
Parents: Jessica Thornton-Sherman and Daniel Sherman
Siblings: Myles, Andrew, John, Joel
Season Highlights
• The Record’s two-time Boys Outdoor Track and Field Player of the Year, four-time Boys XC Runner of the Year and reigning Indoor Boys Track and Field Player of the Year.
• Teamed with fellow Hilltoppers Gerardo Fernandez, Hale Boyden and Andrew Thornton-Sherman to deliver a historic performance at the 2022 New Balance Nationals at University of Pennsylvania. The Vermont state-record-holding distance medley relay foursome ran a blistering time of 10:09.57 in the championship division to earn fourth place and become the first St. J track and field athletes to earn All-American status (top six). He also finished 10th in the nation in the Championship 5,000 meters (15:00.53), and was 23rd in the Championship mile (4:13.27).
• Ran to second place in the 2-mile at the 2022 New England Interscholastic Outdoor Championships in Willowbrook Park, Conn., finishing in 9:08.37.
• Capped his scintillating high school career in Vermont with a three-win day and another state record at the 2022 Division I state championships in Burlington, leading the Hilltoppers to back-to-back team titles. He started by breaking his state record in the 1,500 meters with a time of 3 minutes, 51.51 seconds, outpacing the fastest field in state history. The top six runners in the field cracked 4 minutes, Ethan Mashtare (3:52.80) of BFA-St. Albans and North Country’s James Cilwik (3:53.36) both running faster than the previous state record that Thornton-Sherman lowered last month. Developing a blister on the ball of his foot in the 1,500, Thornton-Sherman battled through pain in the 3,000. Wearing his training shoes instead of his track shoes, he won the long-distance race in 8:36.22 with a nearly 10-second margin of victory. He returned soon after and ran a leg on the meet-sealing 4x400.
• Set Vermont Division I record in the 3,000 meters and was named the 2022 Gatorade Vermont boys track and field player of the year.
• Signed to run cross country and track and field on scholarship at Division I University of Maine (Orono).
Coach Says
“I would say that Evan is the best runner in state history,” SJA coach Chip Langmaid said. “He not only broke more records, more often; he brought the rest of the state along. Never have so many Vermont mid-distance runners run so fast in one season, more than doubling the number of athletes under 4 minutes for 1,500 meters. His relentless front-running forced others to start faster than they had imagined they could but helped them to see their potential. Mint Henk placed higher nationally but it was a different era and Evan has more range, 10 seconds faster in the 1,500.”
“Evan’s future is very bright, he has shown he is capable of going faster, especially in the 5,000 where he was on 14:20 pace for much of the race at Nationals, then came back the next day and ran an official split of 4:07 for his 1,600 leg.”
Evan Says
You are one of St. J’s most decorated athletes, how would you sum up your high school career?
Each season I set a new goal, some more difficult than others to attain, which kept me determined to improve each season and become the best athlete I could. I had such a supportive team, an amazing coach, and my family, supporting me every step of the way. I wouldn’t have had my high school career go any differently.
Did you face adversity this season? How did you overcome it?
I got attacked by a dog while training before the beginning of the season and had to take some time off. It took some time for my muscles to heal, but they healed eventually.
Favorite meal the night before a big meet?
Pork chops.
What one word describes you?
Motivated.
What mental tools do you use under pressure?
Staying focused on my individual goal helps to alleviate stress, as well as not worrying about anyone else around me (which took me all four years of high school to achieve).
How does being an athlete make you a better person?
Knowing how much I’ve had to sacrifice in the past four years with my training regimen, nutrition, my academic schedule, and socially, it has helped me realize that most of my competitors as well as other athletes are doing the same. This has given me a stronger appreciation and empathy toward others.
Tell us the role of your parents in your success?
My parents and family have been nothing but supportive and have helped me so much in my running career. Since I was 8 years old, my parents and grandparents have driven me all over the nation in order for me to pursue my career in running, and I couldn’t be the athlete I am today without them.
We all know you are successful in your sport, but do you remember your first success? Describe that moment.
My first major success was placing 25th at the 2014 Junior Olympic Cross Country Nationals in Myrtle Beach, S.C. This National event brought in kids from all over the nation to compete. I believe that race was the beginning for me, as I began training more seriously, and my goals rose higher and higher.
If in the future a movie is made on you, who would you want to portray your role?
Tobey Maguire.
Do you have any secret talent?
I played the alto saxophone in St. Johnsbury Academy’s Jazz Band for all four years.
Favorite moment this season?
The Academy’s distance medley relay team getting All-American at Nationals, which I anchored.
Best track and field teammate?
Hale Boyden.
What was it like winning a state track championship with a different brother?
It was great to have our second state championship title in a row, even better to have done both with my two different siblings. Andrew was and will continue to be such an important part of the team. He pushed himself to be one of the best hurdlers in the state as a freshman, and filled in the gaps we were missing from the previous year. I couldn’t be more proud of him and his progress, and I know that the team will have a great shot at a triple crown next year.
Best advice you can give to young athletes?
Listen to your coach, set goals, and push yourself every day, not just at states or meets, but also at practice.
What’s next for you in academics and athletics?
In the fall, I’ll be attending the University of Maine-Orono, where I will be majoring in Biomedical Engineering and competing in XC and Track.
The Record’s Boys Track and Field Players of the Year
2022: St. Johnsbury’s Evan Thornton-Sherman
2021: St. Johnsbury’s Evan Thornton-Sherman
2020: COVID-19 (no season)
2019: St. Johnsbury’s Asom Hayman-Jones
2018: Danville’s Riley Fenoff
2017: Danville’s Riley Fenoff
2016: Lyndon’s Travvis Ferguson
2015: Lyndon’s Jack Brown
2014: Lyndon’s Jack Brown
