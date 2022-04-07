About Evan
Age: 18
School: St. Johnsbury
Grade: Senior
Hometown: Waterford
Parents: Jessica Thornton-Sherman and Daniel Sherman
Siblings: Myles, Andrew, John, Joel
Season Highlights
• Thornton-Sherman blistered the University of Vermont oval, running a historic state record time of 3:58.89 en route to claiming the 1,500-meter title at the 2022 Vermont state indoor track and field championships — the first Vermont high school runner to break 4 minutes indoors in the event. He doubled up with a convincing victory in the 3,000 meters (8:52.21) and then finished his meet by anchoring the Hilltoppers’ winning 4x400 relay.
• Ended his season with two Vermont state record times to 9:09 in the 2-mile and 4:15 in the mile.
• Lowered his two state records at the New England Regional championships while finishing third in the 1 mile (4:15.9) and eighth in the 2 mile (9:24).
• Set a PR by 15 seconds in the 2-mile and lowered his state record time to 9:09 while placing 20th in the championship race at New Balance Nationals.
• Ran to second place in the mile at the North Shore High School Pre-National Invitational in New York City.
• The Record’s four-time Boys Cross-Country Runner of the Year and reigning Outdoor Boys Track and Field Player of the Year.
• Signed to run cross country and track and field on scholarship at Division I University of Maine (Orono).
Coach Says
“He was amazing this winter,” St. J coach Chip Langmaid said. “His training and racing were at a full level above what I have worked with in my career. He is still refining his mechanics and there is still a great deal of strength to be gained as he ages and increases his mileage in college. Endurance strength takes decades to fully build.
“This [spring] season looks to add more records and perhaps expand his range and speed.”
Evan Says
You continue to rack up the medals and, amazingly, continue to reset the record book. What drives you?
I like to set goals for every competitive season to push me as an athlete. Some of the goals are extremely challenging, but I still put in my best effort to reach them. The Academy has had some fast runners who I have looked up to. The Bunnell brothers, Kyle Powers, and Dage Minors set the standards for me to reach.
You’ve been working hard on your mental fortitude. Did you make any strides this winter?
Some. There is always work to be done in the mental side of competing, but I was able to make strides on bettering my mentality. The main thing that I worked on this winter was teaching myself to negative split, or have a faster second half of the race than the first half. I’m hoping to work on this more outdoor season and in college.
Did you accomplish your goals this winter?
Yes. My main goal this winter was to break the 1,500 and 3,000 state records, which I accomplished throughout the season. I also wanted to break 9:10 in the 2 mile and 4:10 in the mile. I got 9:09 at Nationals but was unable to break 4:10.
What are your big goals this spring?
My main goal is to break both the outdoor distance state records (1,500 and 3,000 meters). A more long-term goal is to be an All-American at Nationals.
If you could take one stranger to dinner, who would it be?
Steve Prefontaine. He’s a legend in my sport, and I feel that I could learn so much from him with just one conversation.
Best track and field teammate this winter?
Andrew Thornton-Sherman. He not only blew away everyone’s expectations during the season, but he was able to place second in the Freshman 800 at Nationals in his first year of indoor. He has the mentality and drive to break multiple school and maybe even a few state records.
Favorite moment this season?
The Nationals 2 Mile. I was able to take control of the race from the starting line, and kept that lead for the entire race. I ran it just how I wanted to and received a 15-second PR for it.
Best advice you can give to young athletes?
Know that you will have bad days as any type of athlete. Never let that one bad day be a driving reason to quit. Keep pressing on and once you have that good day, leave it all out on the field/course/track.
What’s next for you in academics and athletics?
I will be competing as a Black Bear at the University of Maine (Orono) for track and XC starting in the fall. I have also been accepted into their Biomedical Engineering program.
——
The Record’s Boys Indoor Track and Field Players of the Year
2020-21: None (no season, COVID-19)
2019-20: St. Johnsbury’s Asom Hayman-Jones
2018-19: St. Johnsbury’s Dillon Ryan
2017-18: North Country’s Aleksei Bingham
2016-17: St. Johnsbury’s Ian Clough
2015-16: Lyndon’s Travvis Ferguson
2014-15: St. Johnsbury’s Gavin Harpin
2013-14: St. Johnsbury’s Mustapha Kay
