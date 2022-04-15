About Fritz
Age: 17
School: St. Johnsbury
Grade: Senior
Hometown: Hoboken, N.J.
Parents: Rick and Rebecca
Siblings: Rex
Season Highlights
• The 6-foot-7, 215-pound forward was one of the state’s premier defenders while leading the Hilltoppers in scoring (14.0), rebounding (8.0) and steals (1.5) per game. With a soft touch around the basket and the ability to attack the rim (shot 49% from the field), Hauser could also stretch the defense from beyond the arc (41% from 3).
• Hauser filled the individual trophy case, earning All-Metro and Burlington Free Press All-State first-team honors and was a VBCA senior all-star.
• Led the Hilltoppers to a 17-1 record in the regular season, the program’s first No. 1 seed since 2013, and a spot in the Division I final four.
• Hauser banked in a lob pass off an inbounds play in the closing seconds of overtime to lift top-seeded St. J to an epic 42-41 victory over No. 9 Mt. Mansfield in the Division I tournament quarterfinals.
• Spending two years at St. J Academy after coming over from Randolph, Hauser is headed to play basketball at Wesleyan University.
Coach Says
“Fritz developed a strong work ethic and desire to improve over the last two years,” St. J coach Ben Davis said. “This yielded the results you saw on the court, and played a huge part in our success as a team. He had some really impressive offensive games, but his consistency on the defensive end each game helped us tremendously from a team standpoint.
“Wesleyan is one of the top programs in the country, and they are coming off an NCAA tournament season. Fritz has an extremely high ceiling to be an impact player for them, and if he continues to put in the necessary work over the next four years, I think he will reach that potential and have an excellent college career.”
Fritz Says
When did you fall in love with basketball?
In seventh grade, when I first started playing AAU. Although I’d been playing basketball since I was very little, it exposed me to a bigger basketball world where I wasn’t even close to the best. I learned to love to work hard and get better. I love basketball because the harder you work, the faster you improve. It’s an extremely rewarding and emotional game.
Favorite moment from the season?
The energy and excitement after beating Rice away, that’s when as a team we realized how good we were.
Favorite visiting court to play on?
Most definitely CVU, their student section really showed out, at certain points in the game I couldn’t hear the point guard calling plays.
Who was the toughest competitor you faced this season?
Individually I’d say Walker Root from Essex. He held me to my lowest point games of the season and is one of the strongest players in the Metro. The toughest team is definitely CVU. Their level of execution offensively is very hard to stop; they scout well and were super prepared going into both games against us.
Toughest player to guard in Vermont?
Khalon Taylor from South Burlington. He scores at all 3 levels and gets to his spots making him really tough to guard, especially because he is one of the best athletes in the state as well.
Favorite offensive move?
I learned to love battling in the post this year and beating my defender with fakes and quick feet. So I’d have to say either the up-and-under or post spin.
Which St. J player wins a 3-point contest?
Definitely Logan Wendell; as soon as he steps over the half-court line you can count on him to shoot at least 50%.
Which players would you put on a St. J boys all-time dream starting five?
Alex Carlisle, Henry Dalrymple, Logan Wendell, Tony Orciari, Taylor Coppenrath.
Best teammate?
Colby was my favorite teammate this year. Besides being unselfish on offense, he had the hardest role and a thankless role on the team and never complained. Every game, he was tasked with defending the best offensive player on the other team. He always performed at the highest level and never let the moment get too big.
What are you looking to get better at in the offseason?
I want to get stronger in the weight room. I need to adjust to the college game, so I need to get stronger and faster. Skill-wise, I need to improve my touch around the rim as well as my ballhandling and passing skills.
Who inspires you in basketball?
My brother and family inspire me the most. They always push me to be great and hold me accountable for my mistakes. Rex is getting better every day which inspires me to work harder.
Something others may not know about you?
Baseball was my first organized sport. I didn’t start playing organized basketball until second grade.
A family affair …
Fritz’s grandfather, Chris Thomforde, played college basketball at Princeton, played for Team USA and was drafted by the New York Knicks in the seventh round of the 1969 NBA Draft.
What’s the best advice you can give to young athletes?
You have to love the work. You can’t play a sport and just love game day. You have to work hard when nobody is watching. I always remember the Damian Lillard quote, “if you want to look good in front of thousands, you have to outwork thousands in front of nobody.”
The Record’s Boys Basketball Players Of The Year
2021-22: St. Johnsbury’s Fritz Hauser
2020-21: Hazen’s Isaiah Baker
2019-20: St. Johnsbury’s Logan Wendell
2018-19: St. Johnsbury’s Alex Carlisle
2017-18: St. Johnsbury’s Alex Carlisle
2016-17: Hazen’s Denis LeCours
2015-16: Lyndon’s Luka Grubic
2014-15: St. Johnsbury’s Tristen Ross
2013-14: Lyndon’s Mason Lantz
2012-13: St. Johnsbury’s Vlad Cobzaru
2011-12: Littleton’s Sam Brammer
2010-11: Lisbon’s Jake Clement
