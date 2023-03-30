St. Johnsbury Academy’s Hayden Wilkins: The Record’s 2023 Girls Basketball Player Of The Year

About Hayden
Age: 16
School: St. Johnsbury Academy
Grade: Junior
Hometown: Concord
Parents: Jeff and Kelly
Siblings: Dawson
Season Highlights
The 5-foot-8 point guard delivered a breakout campaign in the state’s top division. Clutch and hard-nosed, Wilkins was a catalyst on both ends of the floor. With a quick trigger, she found success offensively with hard drives and crafty finishes, hitting mid-range jumpers and consistently knocking down shots from 3-point distance.
The focal point of opposing defenses, Wilkins averaged 13.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 3.0 deflections en route to being named Metro Division player of the year while also landing on the VBCA Dream Dozen (top non-senior).
Guiding her team to 13 regular-season wins and the No. 3 seed heading into the state tournament, Wilkins elevated her game in the playoffs. She had 14 of her 16 points in the first half in a 58-40 win over Mt. Mansfield to lift the Hilltoppers to their first final four since 2019. There, Wilkins produced two heroic shots, burying the game-tying jumper late in regulation, then nailing a heart-stopping, game-winning 3-pointer with 12 seconds left in overtime to lift St. Johnsbury to an epic 50-47 semifinal triumph over No. 2 Rutland at Patrick Gymnasium.
Earlier in the season, Wilkins made it on SportsCenter’s Top-10 plays after hitting a pair of long-distance buzzer beaters — one a bank shot from 25 feet and the other a swish from half court — in a win over Burlington at Patrick Gym.
Coach Says
“This was a breakout year for Hayden,” SJA coach Jade Huntington said. “She committed herself more than she ever has to become a more complete player both offensively and defensively. She was extra driven this season by the years of love and support of her grandparents who she lost suddenly this season, and she wanted this season to be the best year for the love of her teammates as they set their goal together to win a championship. Hayden truly lives and breathes the game of basketball, she loves to watch the game, talk about the game and play the game. Every year she is learning to work toward the goals she is setting for herself. It has been a pleasure to coach her this season in particular as she continues to dedicate herself to the development of her game.”
Hayden Says
Two key figures in Hayden’s life — her grandfathers — passed away before the season. What impact did they have on you on and off the court, and how did their memory help carry you this winter?
David Wilkins passed on November 2, 2022, after a short battle with aggressive cancer. Reginald Joslin passed December 15, 2022, of cardiac complications, the day of our first game. They both had a huge impact on my life both on and off the court. They were two of my biggest supporters when it came to basketball. This season was difficult not having them with me but they had some pretty good seats and I know they are proud of me. Every time I stepped out on the floor I was playing for them and my family but I knew I had to lock in and play my game.
When did you fall in love with basketball?
I started playing basketball when I was young and have been in love with it ever since. I grew up with a hoop in every room and always had a basketball in my hands dribbling around the house.
Which players would you put on a St. Johnsbury all-time dream starting five?
Me, Sadie Stetson, Josie Choiniere, Neva Bostic, Saleena Porter.
Favorite moment from the season?
When we played Burlington at Patrick Gym and I hit those two buzzer-beaters. It was an awesome feeling and I loved seeing the excitement from my teammates following those shots.
Favorite visiting court to play on?
The University of Vermont.
What do you think the opposing team’s scouting report says about you?
An experienced point guard that runs her team, and creates opportunities for her teammates, deep range off the dribble and off the pass. Force her to make contested shots with no open looks. Can get to the paint and finish at the rim, key to offensive efficiency for her team.
Favorite offensive move?
Between the legs crossover or hesitation.
Which SJA player/coach wins a 3-point and half-court shooting contest?
We got some pretty good shooters on our squad but I think I have to take myself for both the 3-point and half-court shooting contest.
Best teammate?
Kaia Anderson. Anytime I’m in my head or I’m getting frustrated I can always count on her to give me a pep talk to pick me back up and get me locked in again.
How can you improve in the offseason?
I’m looking forward to improving all aspects of my game both offensively and defensively. Playing AAU all summer and being able to handle any pressure that teams throw at me.
Toughest player to guard in Vermont?
Bree McDonald [of Burlington]. She’s such an unpredictable player. She can handle the ball extremely well, has a mid-range game, the ability to use her speed and quickness to get to the paint and finish, has a quick trigger and can shoot the ball from anywhere on the floor.
Favorite college and pro player?
Stephen Curry (NBA); Breanna Stewart (WNBA); Caitlin Clark (college).
What’s the best advice you can give to young athletes?
Work hard and you can do anything you put your mind to. Don’t expect results to come immediately, just be consistent and good things will happen.
——
The Record’s Girls Basketball Players of the Year
2022-23: St. Johnsbury’s Hayden Wilkins
2021-22: Lake Region’s Sakoya Sweeney
2020-21: Lake Region’s Tia Marie Martinez
2019-20: St. Johnsbury’s Josie Choiniere
2018-19: St. Johnsbury’s Sadie Stetson
2017-18: St. Johnsbury’s Josie Choiniere
2016-17: St. Johnsbury’s Sadie Stetson
2015-16: Littleton’s Emma Bogardus
2014-15: Littleton’s Madison McNamara
2013-14: Lake Region’s Tyrah Urie
2012-13: Groveton’s Makenna Burke
2011-12: Lyndon’s Riley Blankenship
2010-11: Groveton’s Kelley Collins
