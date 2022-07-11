About Lizzy
Age: 18
School: St. Johnsbury Academy
Grade: Senior
Hometown: Barnet
Parents: Jennifer Jones and Robert Stone
Siblings: Kyle, Skylar, Annabelle, Addalyn
Season Highlights
• Grit and perseverance defined Jones’ senior campaign. Suffering a major ankle injury in the second meet of the season, Jones was forced to change her event schedule and her outlook. Nevertheless, the senior persisted. Returning late in the 2022 season, Jones went on to win a pair of events at the Division I state championships at Burlington High School, including back-to-back titles in pole vault, her top event.
• In the state pole vault, Jones won with a leap of 9 feet, .25 inches — triumphing in dramatic fashion. After chipping her tooth — the bar falling on her face during the competition — Jones eventually won a jumpoff against runner-up Sloane Guillian to seal her repeat crown.
• Jones also surprised the field in shot put, tossing a personal-best 32 feet, 1.5 inches to claim victory. She also earned fifth in discus and qualified for New England Regionals in all three events.
• The Record’s two-time Gymnast of the Year, Jones is headed to compete in track and field on scholarship at NCAA Division II Franklin Pierce University.
Coach Says
“Lizzy has always been very coachable and very strong from her years of gymnastics,” SJ coach Chip Langmaid said. “Last year she stepped up as a leader and worked on multiple events to maximize her team points. Her versatility showed in the decathlon as she led through nine events. This season started with high hopes after signing with Franklin Pierce and she hoped to build on her 2021 success, but she suffered a major injury in our second meet. For most athletes, it would have been season-ending, but she was confident she could return despite the odds. Not only did she return but she excelled. She qualified for New Englands in the pole vault, shot put and discus. She won the shot and pole vault in the state championships. And despite breaking her front tooth nearly to the base, she won pole vault. She then headed to a dentist and had her tooth fixed the day before prom.
“Her determination and perseverance in light of the difficulties she had to overcome were inspirational to all her teammates and opponents.”
Lizzy Says
How did your injury affect your season, how did you overcome and were you able to reach your goals?
I injured my ankle pole vaulting which resulted in a pause in my track season, especially in my running and sprinting events. I eased back in with throwing events and then eventually got to my normal routine with limitations. Due to the limitations, I shifted my goals a little bit from going for the state record to just placing to get points in the events I competed in. This shift in mindset allowed me to focus on getting better without risk of further injury, but also allowed me to push myself to be the best I could be for the circumstances. I achieved this goal by placing first in two of my events and fifth in the other.
Favorite event this spring?
Pole vault will always and forever be my favorite event.
Favorite moment this season?
The state meet. Although it was bittersweet being the last one of my high school career, just being there was a huge accomplishment this season.
Toughest opponent?
Not to sound cheesy but my toughest opponent was definitely myself. The injury I sustained was one that most would say was “season-ending.” I didn’t want to accept that even though it was hard. I did everything to get back to the sport.
Best track and field teammate?
Andrew Bugbee. He was always there to keep my head up and never let me get down on myself.
Favorite meal the night before a big meet?
Six-inch BLT from Subway.
What one word describes you?
Spunky.
What mental tools do you use under pressure?
Slowing my breathing, relaxing and clearing my mind to only focus on what I have to do in that moment.
How does being an athlete make you a better person?
I truly believe that being an athlete does make me a better person. Learning sportsmanship in two very different sports has allowed me to bring that sort of attitude out of the sports world and into everyday life.
Tell us the role of your parents in your success?
My mom always keeps me in line and makes sure I’m on the best possible track to success.
We all know you are successful in your sport, but do you remember your first success? Describe that moment.
My freshman year at the Burlington Invitational. I won pole vault for the first time and the shock in the announcer’s voice that a freshman won was priceless and was a good feeling of everyone congratulating me. That is how I knew I wanted to get better and better.
If in the future a movie is made on you, who would you want to portray your role?
Jessica Alba.
Do you have any secret talent?
I can’t think of any.
Best advice you can give to young athletes?
Have fun and never give up on your goals no matter how impossible they seem.
What’s next for you in academics and athletics?
I will be running track at Franklin Pierce University and studying Sports Management.
The Record’s Girls Track and Field Players of the Year
2022: St. Johnsbury’s Lizzy Jones
2021: St. Johnsbury’s Isabella Bostic
2020: COVID-19 (no season)
2019: St. Johnsbury’s Lia Rotti
2018: St. Johnsbury’s Hannah Wescott
2017: St. Johnsbury’s Katherine Cowan
2016: White Mountains’ Alex Curtis
2015: White Mountains’ Alex Curtis
2014: Lake Region’s Emily Close
