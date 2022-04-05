About Lizzy
Age: 18
School: St. Johnsbury Academy
Grade: Senior
Hometown: Barnet
Parents: Jennifer Jones and Robert Stone
Siblings: Cassie, Nathan, Derek, Brandon, Kyle, Skylar, Annabelle, Addalyn
Season Highlights
• Jones finished runner-up in the all-around competition to lead St. J Academy to a second-place finish at the Vermont gymnastics state championships held at Regal Gymnastics Academy in Essex.
• Jones claimed second on bars and third on vault while placing fifth on floor and sixth on beam. Her all-around total of 37.375 was a personal best and finished just over a point back of state champion Evelyn LaCroix of Montpelier.
• Jones was the all-around winner in seven of eight regular-season meets.
• The two-sport standout recently signed her letter of intent to compete in track and field for Division II Franklin Pierce University.
• On the club circuit, Jones also qualified for the Level 8 New England Regionals, to be held at the end of the month.
Coach Says
“Lizzy is a phenomenal athlete,” St. J’s Beverly McCarthy said. “But that doesn’t mean her success comes easy. It comes from dedication, determination and perseverance — often spending four-plus hours a day training, doing skills over and over, again and again. I have watched her work through challenges and frustrations, coming back day after day to work on getting it (whatever it is she is focusing on) ‘right.’ Plain and simple, Lizzy works hard.”
Lizzy Says
Biggest obstacle, mental or physical, this season?
Overcoming the pressure of competing. It being my senior year, I felt like I had to be the best of the best. It wasn’t until I started having fun with the sport that I grew not only as an individual athlete but also as a teammate.
When and why did you fall in love with gymnastics?
I fell in love with this sport the first time I entered a class. The grace, complexity and power you have while doing it is simply amazing and the best feeling in the world.
Best single performance of the high school season?
Senior year (2022) state meet. I gave it my all on every event, along with having fun. I got my personal best all-around score. I could not be more proud of myself.
If you were a superhero, who would you be?
A mix of spider-man and superwoman.
Something others may not know about you?
I love fishing but hate fish. I love walking when there is not a specific destination. In the summers, I try as many sports as possible.
Did you achieve your goals this winter?
I went up and beyond my goals for the winter season. I got closer with my team and earned personal bests in every event. Even though I didn’t place first at state, I could not have asked for more.
Who inspires you?
My coach, Beverly McCarthy. She always brings happiness, peace of mind, and a sense of humor to practice every day. She helped me grow as an athlete and a person. I will be forever grateful for her.
Favorite event?
Bars or floor.
Toughest aspect of gymnastics?
The mental aspect is by far the hardest. It’s physically hard, but mentally this sport constantly attacks you when you are at your highest. But if you learn to push through, those are the best moments.
Toughest competitor you faced this season?
Evelyn [LaCroix] from Montpelier. I knew going into the season she would be, and she deserves everything she won. She is an amazing gymnast.
Best advice you can give to young athletes?
HAVE FUN. Student-athletes put way, way, way too much pressure on themselves. A lot of the time, they crack under pressure and make the sport not enjoyable. I have had my best year in sports just by having fun.
What’s next for you in academics and athletics?
I am headed to Frankin Pierce University to study sports management and run track and field.
The Record’s Gymnasts of the Year
2021-22: St. Johnsbury’s Lizzy Jones
2020-21: Lake Region’s Bryanna Palmer
2019-20: St. Johnsbury’s Lizzy Jones
