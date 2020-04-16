St. Johnsbury Academy’s Logan Wendell: The Record’s 2019-20 Boys Basketball Player of the Year

From the parking lot.
With a flick of the wrist, Logan Wendell added his name to Vermont basketball lore.
The St. Johnsbury Academy senior guard’s biggest shot this winter was also the biggest of his varsity career — a deep dagger 3 in the closing minutes of the Division I semifinals at University of Vermont. The memorable shot lifted the Hilltoppers to a 46-43 win over Champlain Valley and a return trip to the championship game.
“He hit that shot with his heels on the claw of the Catamount,” said Rice coach Paul Pecor, whose Green Knights nipped St. Johnsbury days later for the state title. “He waved the kid to come at him and shot it — from 9 feet behind the line!
“I screen-shotted it and sent it to Kyle Cieplicki [associate head coach at University of Vermont] and asked him, ‘who was the last kid on this floor to take a shot from that distance when it actually meant something?’
He said, ‘I don’t know.’
“Talk about Sorrentine from the parking lot. I don’t remember anyone shooting from that far and making it in rhythm. That says a lot about how good Logan is, how good his range is. He has ice water in his veins.”
The 6-foot, 160-pound senior guard was clutch all winter, averaging 24.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.1 steals per game. And the 18-year-old Bradford native raked in the awards.
He was an All-Metro first-team selection, a VBCA senior all-star and became just the third Hilltopper male to be Gatorade’s pick for the top boys hoops player in Vermont — joining Taylor Coppenrath in 2000 and two-time winner Tony Orciari in 1996 and ‘97.
There’s another honor for Wendell: The Record’s 2019-20 Boys Basketball Player of the Year.
“He can beat you in so many ways,” Pecor said.
With a complete offensive arsenal and unlimited range, Wendell used his quickness, ball-fakes and aggressiveness to score at the rim while effectively drawing fouls. He shot 43.3% from the floor and 78% from the free-throw line.
His season was full of big moments.
He banged a 24-foot game-tying 3 while scoring 30 points in a regular-season victory over Brattleboro, poured in a season-high 43 points at South Burlington, and became the 16th Academy player to reach the 1,000-point career scoring milestone in home victory over Mt. Mansfield on Feb. 8.
His 25-point-per-game scoring average is the highest of any St. J player since Hilltopper star Henry Dalrymple played in the early 1980s.
“Much can be made of the scoring that Logan did during his senior year,” said St. J coach Dave McGinn. “But what was subtly lost on many as the season progressed was how he helped the team grow around what they new he could deliver, realizing the more we all contributed, the better the outcome.”
Wendell is still undecided on where he will play college basketball, but he has his list down to three schools and a decision is coming soon.
Last season as a junior, Wendell averaged 16.1 points per game. His focus in the offseason was on getting bigger and stronger.
Adding 15 pounds over the summer, Wendell was ready to take on a larger scoring role after the graduation of star guard Alex Carlisle. Without Carlisle and standout forward Asom Hayman-Jones [track and field], there were doubts the Hilltoppers wouldn’t be as successful this season, Wendell said.
Pecor knew what others didn’t.
“Everybody up here [in the Burlington area] was sleeping on St. J, even though Alex [Carlisle] was gone. I was telling them, ‘they’ve got this guy, Logan.’”
He was right.
Wendell and the Hilltoppers went on to a 15-5 record in the regular season and the No. 3 seed in the D-I tournament. After a first-round bye, they rolled past Essex in the quarterfinals. Then, Wendell scored a game-high 23 points, including delivering the dagger in the semifinals against CVU that sent defending champion St. J back to the state final.
In a heart-stopping championship game, the Hilltoppers lost to Rice, 53-51.
“I love my team, and I am extremely happy to have had this year with them,” Wendell said. “It stung to fall short in the championship game, but we worked incredibly hard to get to that point and we were one play away from a title. I am incredibly proud to have been a part of that team.”
His only regret?
“I would love to be able to play the last minute of the championship game back,” he said.
Win or lose, Wendell is a class act.
“He’s a good kid that doesn’t talk trash,” Pecor said. “He does his thing. When coaching against him, as much as you want to stop him, you respect him.”
——
Parents: Angela and Vincent
Siblings: Eli, 23; Austin, 21
Hometown: Bradford
College destination: Undecided, but looking into sports management and business double major while playing basketball.
How would you grade your season: Personally I was very happy with my season. My coaches and teammates put me in a great spot to succeed and I did what I could to take advantage of that. I knew I had a lot to work on going into this season to get us back in a spot to compete for a championship, and I think my improvements put myself and teammates in a better spot to succeed.
Favorite moment from the season: My favorite moment in the season was probably the deep three I hit at Patrick in the semifinal game. It was one of the biggest shots of my life and having the school behind me in that moment was pretty incredible.
How do you feel you grew as a leader: Last season I challenged myself to be more vocal on the court and to be a guy others can look to while competing, and this year I had to take this to a whole different level as someone who leads by example and with their voice all the time. As a senior I saw it as my obligation to make sure myself and others were on top of things as best we could to be successful. Coach looked for this from me and did my best to take the confidence he had in me to lead and to translate that to my teammates.
What are you looking to get better at in the offseason: This offseason I want to continue to put on weight so that I can be a more physical player and defender. I have always been a little undersized and I want to change that headed into next year. I also want to continue to improve my offensive skillset, especially ballhandling and finishing with both hands around the rim.
Who was the toughest competitor you faced this season: Offensively it would be Mich [Michel Ndayishimiye] from Rice. He is extremely quick and can shoot it very well, too. I always looked forward to the challenge of guarding him. However, Alden Randall from CVU was an unbelievable defender, very physical, who made me work harder than anybody and I have a lot of respect for him.
Who inspires you in basketball: I have always been inspired my LeBron. He can do everything at an elite level, which has made him into one of the best to ever do it, which has always been something I love to watch.
What’s your favorite shot/move: Hesitation move in transition. My ability to shoot the ball always has defenders ready to jump, so when I raise my center of gravity they almost always lunge for it and I can go by them almost at will.
What are you doing to pass the time now that in-school instruction is canceled: Hanging out with my brothers and family. I don’t get to see them as much lately, so this has been amazing to be around them.
What are you doing currently to stay prepared physically: I have a home gym in my house that I lift in with my brothers.
Which SJA player wins a 3-point contest: I will always bet on myself, but Murphy Young would be my second pick.
Which players would you put on a St. J boys all-time dream starting five: Myself, Orciari, Andrew Cowan, Coppenrath, Alex Carlisle.
Top five players in the NBA right now: LeBron, KD, Steph, Giannis, Kawhi.
Greatest NBA player of all time: LeBron.
What’s the best advice you can give to young athletes: Outwork everyone around you, and you will see yourself become the best.
Where do you see yourself in five years: Either coaching somewhere, or if I’m lucky maybe playing overseas.
——
The Record’s Boys Basketball Players of the Year
2019-20: Logan Wendell, St. Johnsbury Academy
2018-19: Alex Carlisle, St. Johnsbury Academy
2017-18: Alex Carlisle, St. Johnsbury Academy
2016-17: Denis LeCours, Hazen Union
2015-16: Luka Grubic, Lyndon Institute
2014-15: Tristen Ross, St. Johnsbury Academy
2013-14: Mason Lantz, Lyndon Institute
2012-13: Vlad Cobzaru, St. Johnsbury Academy
2011-12: Sam Brammer, Littleton High School
2010-11: Jake Clement, Lisbon Regional School
