About Ozzy
Age: 17
School: St. Johnsbury Academy
Grade: Junior
Hometown: West Springfield, Mass.
Parents: Razan
Siblings: Mohammad
Season Highlights
• A relative newcomer to the sport — Alsaid wrestled for the first time as a freshman and sat out last winter (no wrestling in Vermont because of COVID) — the Hilltopper junior had a breakout season while making a run at the Vermont high school state championship. Reaching the state tournament final at 160 pounds, Alsaid lost via tech fall to Mount Mansfield sophomore Jack Arpey, who only yielded one point in his four tourney matches.
• A football player in the fall and tough and athletic on the mat, the Hilltopper co-captain finished with a 19-6 record this season, including a runner-up finish at the Essex Invitational. He also competed at New England Regionals in Providence, R.I.
Coach Says
“Ozzy, first and foremost, has a positive attitude and shows a desire to excel,” St. J coach Matt Stark said. “He takes direction well and is simply one of those athletes that is easy to coach. Ozzy has seen tremendous struggles in his life and when he wrestles, he puts his whole heart into each match.”
Ozzy Says
How did you pick up the sport so quickly and why do you believe you’ve been successful?
One of my teammates introduced me to the sport freshman year and I loved it. The reason I was able to succeed is because of the circle around me, the support that I got from my coaches and teammates was very helpful. They supported me no matter what, win or lose.
Biggest obstacle, mental or physical, you had to overcome this season?
I have an immune disease that gets triggered when I’m stressed, and I get stressed in all of my tournaments. That dehydrated me often and made me kind of weak physically.
When did you fall in love with wrestling?
I loved the sport because of how peaceful it is. People may see it as an aggressive and physical sport, but it is very respectful and friendly. For example, I’m friends with all my opponents.
Best single performance of the high school season?
My second match in Vergennes was one of my best matches because my opponent beat me the last time we wrestled, and in the rematch, he was winning by 2 points and I did whatever I could to win. I won in the last minute of the match by pin.
If you were a superhero, would it be?
Iron Man.
Something others may not know about you?
I may look very intimidating, but that’s just my face. I’m a very friendly person.
Did you achieve your goals this winter?
No, I haven’t because every athlete thrives to be the best and to be number one, and I haven’t achieved that.
Who inspires you in wrestling?
Khabib is a UFC fighter who is really good at wrestling. I get inspired when I watch him.
The toughest aspect of wrestling?
The mental part is very difficult in the sport. If you’re not mentally prepared and strong you won’t win any matches.
To continue improving, you need to … ?
Have better competition. Since we couldn’t travel out of state this year, I couldn’t get better competition, I wrestled the same people every tournament. Also, train harder in practice.
One lesson you learned this past year that you will carry moving forward?
No matter what happens, leave it all on the mat. I’ve learned that we can’t control what we can’t. I learned to try my best to win, but if it doesn’t happen, that shouldn’t define who I am and there’s always a second chance. Not in wrestling only, in life too.
Who from the wrestling team would win a Royal Rumble?
Coach Stark.
Who was the toughest competitor you faced this season?
Jack Arpey. He knew how to scramble very well.
What’s the best advice you can give to young athletes?
It’s not about the trophy, it’s about the journey. Work hard, enjoy the process and take advantage of every opportunity on and off the mat.
The Record’s Wrestlers of the Year
2020-22: St. Johnsbury’s Ozzy Alsaid
2020-21: None (no season, COVID)
2019-20: St. Johnsbury’s Hunter Verge
2018-19: St. Johnsbury’s Hunter Verge
2017-18: St. Johnsbury’s Hunter Verge
2016-17: St. Johnsbury’s Hunter Verge
2015-16: White Mountains’ Liam Hayden
2014-15: St. Johnsbury’s Dominic Hahr
2013-14: St. Johnsbury’s Dylan Shattuck
