St. Johnsbury Babe Ruth All-Stars Win District III

The St. Johnsbury Babe Ruth 15U All Stars won the District III touranment in Newport over the weekend and earned the right to play in the state tournament beginning next weekend at Blue Mountain Union. Back row, from left: Steven Werner, Cole Lemieux, Jack Leach, Declan Kendall, Howie Murphy, Izaiah Christie, Connor Decker, Landon Labounty, Landon Robinson, Manager Bob Cushing. Front row: Coach Trevor Bunnell, Ryan Germaine, Derek Renaud, Carter Bunnell, Nathan Cushing, Liam Paquette and Dario Olcott.
The Orleans All-Stars started the tournament with a win over Lake Region on Friday night.
St. Johnsbury defeated Orleans on Saturday, 4-2, putting Orleans into the loser’s bracket where they eliminated Lake Region later in the day. Carter Bunnell secured the win for STJ.
Orleans avenged their first loss to St. Johnsbury on Sunday morning, forcing a winner-take-all game in the afternoon.
In a hotly contested championship, Derek Renaud hit the game-winning RBI to drive in Landon Robinson in the 8th inning to lift St. Johnsbury to the title. Nathan Cushing notched the win in the title game.
St. Johnsbury will now await their draw in the District III State Tournament to be hosted next weekend by Blue Mountain.
