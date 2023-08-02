St. Johnsbury Babe Ruth Baseball 18U All-Stars Second At State Championship

The St. Johnsbury Babe Ruth Baseball All-Stars competed in the 18U Vermont state championship and lost 6-0 to Franklin County. From left: Griffin Kimball, Manager Jon Prue, Patrick Hallett, Logan Burgess, Fritz Hauser, Cam Dwyer, Rex Hauser, Colby Prue, Derek Renaud, Nathan Cushing, Eli Hooker, Paxton Smith, Danny Stinson, Casey Prue, and Coach Bob Cushing. (Contributed photo)

