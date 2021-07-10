Babe Ruth 13U State Tournament
St. Johnsbury 17, Suburban 7
The St. Johnsbury 13U Babe Ruth All-Stars exploded for 17 runs for their second win in two days on Saturday at Legion Field.
The locals defeated District One’s Suburban All-Stars 17-7 in five innings.
Declan Kendall, Carson Finn, Connor Decker, Jorgen Drent and Sebastian Eldred all had multiple hits. Kendall and Finn each doubled twice and Decker scored four times.
Starting pitcher Liam Paquette secured the win for St. Johnsbury.
Lyndonville and St. Johnsbury will clash in the winner’s bracket final on Sunday (July 11) at noon for a ticket to the State Championship game next week.
Lyndonville 11, Central Vermont 2
Logan Wheeler had three hits and scored three times to lead Lyndonville to an 11-2 victory over the District Two Champions from Central Vermont. Chase Sanville and Cannon Fillion each recorded two hits and scored twice.
Lyndonville and St. Johnsbury will clash in the winner’s bracket final on Sunday (July 11) at noon for a ticket to the State Championship game next week.
Little League District IV Tournament
St. Johnsbury 8, Mad River 7 (7)
Izaiah Christie hit a pair of homeruns, knocked in five RBIs and scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh to lead St. Johnsbury to a dramatic, extra-inning win over host Mad River at Couples Field in Waitsfield.
The squads were tied after six and Mad River scored twice in the extra frame. St. Johnsbury roared back with three runs in the bottom of the seventh and walked it off with a game-winning single from Grayson Hallett that scored Christie.
St. Johnsbury plays Cal-West in an elimination game Sunday (July 11) at 10 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.