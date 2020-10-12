St. Johnsbury Rockies Win Fall Baseball 12U Championship

The St. Johnsbury Rockies won the Vermont State Fall Baseball 12U Championship in Corinth on Sunday, October 11, 2020, beating Manchester, 4-3 in extra innings. St. Johnsbury went 4-0 in the state tournament, beating Corinth, Stowe, Newport and Manchester. They were 9-0 on the season. Back row (from left): Manager Chris Kendall, Declan Kendall, Connor Decker, Julian Chamberlin, Carson Finn and Coach Rob Hallett. Second row: Maddox McFarland, Connor Winn, Cooper Daft, Kellan Kendall and Carson Biggie. Front row: Ryder Smith, Grayson Hallett and James Hatch.
