The following area basketball teams were named runners-up in the 72nd annual St. Johnsbury Rotary basketball tournament championship games, held March 14 at St. Johnsbury Academy. The tournament took place March 4-14, with single and double elimination games held throughout both weeks. B Division players are made up of students in grades seven and eight. C Division players are in grades five and six. The B Division Boys runners up, the Brighton/Charleston Bearcats, also received the Good Sportsmanship Trophy for a boys team, awarded each year. Their photo was published March 18 on the sports pages of The Caledonian-Record.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.