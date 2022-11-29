About Andrew
Age: 16
School: St. Johnsbury Academy
Grade: Sophomore
Hometown: Waterford
Parents: Jessica and Dan
Siblings: John, Joel, Evan, Myles
Season Highlights
• The 5-foot-7 runner blazed to a terrific sophomore campaign, spearheading the greatest Hilltopper XC season in program history. Thornton-Sherman and his teammates won a second straight Division I title, cracked the top 10 at New Englands for the first time, qualified for the national championships, won their third straight NVAC Mountain crown, delivered a historic win at the Woods Trail Run and finished unbeaten in Vermont.
• Thornton-Sherman won his 15-16-year-old division and placed third overall at the Region 1 Qualifier at Noble High School in North Berwick, Maine, punching a ticket (as an individual and team) for the national championships.
• Placed 30th at New England Regionals in Scituate, Rhode Island, leading the Hilltoppers to an eighth-place team finish.
• Finished third at the Vermont Division I state championships at Thetford, pacing the Hilltoppers to a second consecutive team championship.
• Crossed in second place at the NVAC Mountain Division championship on home soil, guiding St. J to its third straight league title.
• Grabbed third place out of a field of 166 runners in the Burnt Hills Invitational in Saratoga Springs, New York.
• Led the way in sixth out of 553 runners to help the Hilltoppers earn their first team victory at the prestigious Woods Trail Run and also finished in 12th place at the Manchester Invitational.
Coach Says
“Andrew is a quiet leader,” longtime SJA leader Chip Langmaid said. “He is always a force in the pack, in practice and races. He has developed a very strong finish and is a racer that his opponents fear. While still only a sophomore, he has developed the racing skills to win races or push the pace and help narrow the competition at the front of races.
“His finishing strength and racing toughness are his greatest attributes. He led the boys from the end of August to November with the highest expectations for himself and that contributes to his teammates believing in themselves as well.”
Andrew Says
When did you fall in love with XC?
I’ve attended a handful of national competitions throughout my elementary and middle school running career, but I was never necessarily focused on cross country. However, the more I ran, the more I came to understand how pushing myself past my limits allows me to set goals and surround myself with supportive people who want to see me succeed.
Evan [older brother] had a lot of success here. How much has he taught you in the sport? Do you consider it a challenge to make your own name in the sport and pursue his records?
There will never be a race Evan will drop out of, even if it means crawling on his hands and knees across the finish line. He will train through mud, hail, rain, heat waves, and snowstorms to make sure there isn’t one person who doesn’t know the extent to which he will fight to win. Watching him through his high school years has been inspiring, and there’s no question that I will strive to break even more records than him eventually.
You were a part of the greatest XC team in school history. How would you describe this year?
I was really impressed with our team’s willingness to work hard and earn the historic “repeat” state title and Vermont undefeated season, and this success was in large part due to the efforts of coach Langmaid. He inspired us to keep the momentum going from last year’s breakthrough, and every day he would, without fail, remind us of what we’re working tirelessly for.
Favorite moment this season?
Huddling together and doing our STJA chant on the starting line at the state meet in Thetford. I felt like we had come so far as a team in this moment and we were more than ready to give it everything we had.
Toughest opponents you faced this year?
Porter Hurteau from BFA, as he’s always been either right behind me, right next to me, or right in front of me in most of the races I’ve competed in this season. Porter beat me by less than one second at states this year, even though I’ve consistently found ways to creep by him in past races, which is what has made him such a tough competitor. Champlain Valley Union, the runner-up team to us at states and many other statewide invitationals has been the toughest team we’ve faced all season because of their well-thought-out racing strategies and 2022 State champ in their arsenal of fierce competitors of course.
Favorite course. Toughest course this season?
Burnt Hills Invitational XC course in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., because it was very well designed and the scenery with the historic hot springs was a pretty unique place to run. As it always has been and always will be, the toughest course this season was the Thetford course where the state championship is held.
Best teammate?
Nathan Lenzini. He’s one of the most dedicated people I’ve ever met, and after watching him juggle such a difficult academic and extracurricular schedule while still managing to give 100% at practice each day is very inspiring to me and everyone else on the team.
Best advice you can give to young athletes?
Surround yourself with people who care about your dreams and aspirations, people who will go cheer you on at races, games, tournaments, or competitions because they want to see you succeed and be happy.
What one word describes you?
Disciplined.
What mental tools do you use under pressure?
Before races, I typically try to tell myself that I can handle the pain more than anyone there, so I should feel confident in my training and make sure I can barely stand after I finish.
How does being an athlete inspire you and/or make you a better person?
Being an athlete has taught me to be ambitious and dedicated toward my academic career and improve my time management.
Tell us about the role of your parents in your success.
My parents constantly gave me opportunities to gain experiences with running and competing, whether it was one-mile fun runs, club soccer tournaments, or national track and cross country events they drove me there and supported me every time. They didn’t miss one meet this season.
We all know you are successful in your sport, but do you remember your first success?
When I was 7 years old I competed in Junior Olympic XC races during the fall, eventually qualifying for Nationals which were to be held in Myrtle Beach, S.C. This was by far the biggest accomplishment in my life thus far, and I vividly remember going out in the lead at the Regional qualifier that year, where the top 25 runners qualify for nationals, and then counting the people who passed me during the race, so as I crossed the finish line I was positive we were Nationals-bound which was an amazing feeling.
Which result from this fall are you most proud of?
I’m most proud of coming in third place at the Burnt Hills Invitational in Saratoga Springs because it was a big out-of-state competition, which made me realize that I’m able to keep up with some high-level competitors across the region.
Do you have a secret talent?
I love to juggle.
All I want for Christmas is?
Track starting blocks to practice hurdling at home.
The Record’s Boys Cross Country Runners of the Year
2022: St. Johnsbury’s Andrew Thornton-Sherman
2021: St. Johnsbury’s Evan Thornton-Sherman
2020: St. Johnsbury’s Evan Thornton-Sherman
2019: St. Johnsbury’s Evan Thornton-Sherman
2018: St. Johnsbury’s Evan Thornton-Sherman
2017: Danville’s Riley Fenoff
2016: Danville’s Riley Fenoff
2015: Danville’s Riley Fenoff
2014: North Country’s Sam Brunnette
2013: North Country’s Sam Brunnette
