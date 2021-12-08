About Clara
Age: 17
Grade: Senior
Hometown: Danville
Parents: Jeff and Stacy
Siblings: Little brother Clavin
Season Highlights
• A former soccer player who found field hockey as a junior, Andre had a breakout senior campaign this fall. An explosive three-sport athlete, the senior forward used her strong stick skills, ice hockey background and endless energy to become a difference-maker for the St. J field hockey team. She finished with 12 goals and three assists while earning a spot on the All-Capital first team.
• Andre helped lead the Hilltoppers to a 10-win season, including a 4-0 mark against North Country and Lyndon, and a spot in the Division II tournament quarterfinals.
• Andre was selected to play for Vermont in the Twin State all-star game, featuring the state’s best field hockey seniors.
Coach Says
“Clara is a very dynamic player who although had only played for two seasons, made a huge impact on our program,” SJ coach Tara Bailey said. “Her ice hockey experience and aggressive play in the circle helped her become a scoring threat as a forward, but we were also able to use her as a midfielder and utilize her ability to pass. Her strengths were her stick skills both in the open field and in the circle and she found ways to make an impact each game. We’ll certainly miss her energy next season.”
Clara Says
Why did you switch fall sports?
Last year mid-season I switched sports from soccer to field hockey. I have played soccer since I can remember, but field hockey has always caught my eye. The opportunity came for me to switch because of COVID and both seasons were already shortened. Although I loved soccer, I figured it would be a good time to try something new.
The biggest obstacle, other than COVID, you had to overcome this season?
Definitely juggling school, college applications, field hockey and club ice hockey was a challenge. I was always busy during the week but I have no complaints, I love this lifestyle and I wouldn’t trade this season for anything.
Did you accomplish your goals this season?
At the beginning of the season, I decided I wanted to understand the game better, I had only played a half-season ever and I knew as a senior I had to lead by example. I took a lot of extra time to research and watch field hockey, which really helped me on the field. So yes, I would say I accomplished my goals.
How can you improve moving forward?
I can always be better in every aspect of the game, but want to focus on gaining better stick skills and hockey sense.
If you were a superhero would it be?
Wonder Woman is my role model. She is so impressive and fearless, yet she’s very elegant and kind.
When did you fall in love with field hockey?
Before I switched I had never even watched a game of field hockey, which is funny seeing where I am now. However, during the first practice, I knew that this was going to be a sport I would love.
Favorite moment this season?
Some of my favorite times with the team were during the end of practice when we would full-field scrimmage. It was always so much fun, everyone was just out there playing together, we would laugh so hard and I am going to miss it.
Something others may not know about you?
My favorite meal is breakfast, and I love waffles with whipped cream and maple syrup.
All I want for Christmas is?
I have a long Christmas list this year and I hope Santa can pull through, but at the top of the list is a new lacrosse goalie stick!
Toughest foe?
There were many great competitors, but Caitlyn Fielder from U-32 really stood out. She is so aggressive and could always shut me down when needed. We have a great friendship on and off the field because we play club ice hockey together and it was always cool to see each other at both sports within the same week.
Favorite offensive move?
A simple pull always gets them; that’s my go-to, it’s sweet, simple, and easy to do quickly.
Best teammate?
There is no one player I can name for this question, we all worked so hard this season and every practice was fun yet challenging. Everyone on the field worked their hardest and the trust built between us was unmatched. We owe it to coach Bailey who took the time to bring us together and build connections and confidence in ourselves and each other. I truly loved coming to practice every day and I am proud of all of us.
Who inspires you in athletics?
Without a doubt my team. I work hard for them, and they inspire me to be a stronger athlete.
Best advice you can give to young athletes?
Love the sport you play! It goes by very quickly, enjoy your time on the field, work hard, listen to your coaches, always go the extra mile, and most importantly make friends. The athletic community is so influential in your life, take the opportunity to embrace it while you can.
Best advice you’ve received from a coach?
This is a very tough question, I have had so many influential coaches over the years and each one has brought a new perspective to me. Overall from all of them, however, I have learned to keep my head up, have a strong willingness to try, and have unwavering determination.
What’s next for you in academics and athletics?
I am off to college in the fall, and before then I have ice hockey and lacrosse seasons to finish. I would like to try and play any one of my sports in college at the collegiate level, and I honestly haven’t decided which one I want to continue with yet; they are all my favorite.
In 2030, I will be?
Out of college to pursue a successful career in business, and hopefully, find a team to coach in any one of my sports.
