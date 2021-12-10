About Dawson
Age: 17
Grade: Junior
Hometown: Concord
Parents: Jeff and Kelly
Siblings: Hayden
Season Highlights
• The 6-foot, 240-pound two-way lineman was a dominant game-changer in the trenches for the Hilltoppers. A strong, athletic workhorse as a left tackle and an interior defensive lineman, Wilkins was named to the Vermont Coaches’ All-Division I first team as an offensive and defensive lineman.
• The tri-captain finished with a team-leading 52.5 tackles, 39 of them solo and 12.5 for a loss. He also finished with 3.5 sacks and one forced fumble.
• He led the Hilltoppers to a 4-3 regular-season record, with wins over state finalists Essex (champion) and Champlain Valley (runner-up), and the No. 5 seed in the D-I tournament.
Coach Says
“Dawson has the athleticism to play a number of positions on the field, but that coupled with his size and superior strength allow him to dominate on the line of scrimmage,” SJ coach Rich Alercio said. “But the thing that truly separates him from others is his work ethic. He is a voracious lifter in the offseason. That work ethic translates to the field with his effort on every snap allowing him to lead the team in tackles, tackles for loss and sacks as an interior lineman. He is also a great leader and teammate, which lead to him being voted a captain in his junior year by his peers.”
Dawson Says
Offense or Defense?
I prefer defense. I just feel more dominant.
Biggest obstacle, other than COVID, you had to overcome this season?
All the hard work I did before the season.
Did you accomplish your goals this season?
I feel I had a very productive season.
How can you improve as a football player?
I’m just gonna keep working and keep grinding in the offseason.
If you had a superpower what would it be?
Strength.
All I want for Christmas is?
New cleats.
When did you fall in love with football?
Sixth grade.
Favorite moment this season?
LI weekend.
Something others may not know about you?
I’m very big into hunting and fishing.
Toughest foe?
Essex. They were a very good team and a well-coached team.
Best teammate?
Jacob Silver and Sam begin were very good teammates.
Who inspires you?
My sister [Hayden]. She is a two-sport athlete and I try to be as good as her because she’s one hell of a player.
What’s the best advice you can give to young athletes?
Keep working and it will all pay off.
What’s the best advice you’ve received from a coach?
You can be as good as you want to be you just have to work for what you want and it all pays off.
What’s next for you in academics and athletics?
Hopefully, moving on to playing college football
In 2030, I will be?
Hopefully either in college or in the workforce.
——
The Record’s Football Players of the Year
2021: St. Johnsbury’s Dawson Wilkins and Lyndon’s Trevor Lussier
2020: St. Johnsbury’s Colby Garey-Wright (7-on-7 touch)
2019: St. Johnsbury’s Hunter Palmieri
2018: St. Johnsbury’s Jake Cady
2017: St. Johnsbury’s Jasper Rankin
2016: St. Johnsbury’s Collin Urie
2015: St. Johnsbury’s Collin Urie
2014: St. Johnsbury’s Ronnie Gobin
2013: Lyndon Institute’s James Shufelt
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.