About Dawson
School: St. Johnsbury Academy
Age: 18
Grade: Senior
Hometown: Concord
Parents: Jeff and Kelly
Siblings: Hayden
Season Highlights
• The athletic and relentless strongman was a disruptive force on the defensive line this season for the Hilltoppers. The 6-foot, 225-pound senior captain produced a whopping team-high 103 tackles, including 37 solo tackles, 5.5 for a loss, and 2 sacks while leading St. J to a 5-3 record in the regular season.
• Two-time Record Football Player of the Year.
• A Division I All-State first-team defensive lineman and first-team offensive lineman.
• Wilkins was all over the gridiron in a 16-14 loss at Essex. He batted down a pass on a key fourth down, blocked an extra point late in the fourth quarter to keep SJA within striking distance, and finished with eight solo tackles and a sack.
Coach Says
“Dawson has the quickness, agility and athleticism of a running back in a lineman’s body,” SJA coach Rich Alercio said. “That coupled with a motor that runs at full speed for four quarters made him a dominant interior defensive lineman. His energy, effort, and enthusiasm raised the level of play for everyone around him. Those intrinsic skills allowed him to lead our team in tackles with 103.”
Dawson Says
Describe the moment you knew you wanted to be a football player?
In fifth grade, I fell in loved with the game of football.
Favorite moment this season?
My favorite moment this season was how our team came out in the opening game because everyone played as a team and got a big win over a tough Hartford team. It’s always harder to play away games due to previous losses but in this game, we pulled through as a strong team.
Toughest opponent you faced this year?
CVU because they had a good running and passing game. Overall they had good athletes on the team. The toughest individual player that I faced this season was Luke Delbianco. Luke was overall the toughest athlete I faced on an opposing line.
Go-to move on defense?
My speed and agility allowed me to succeed in the position I was playing.
Best teammate?
Quinn [Murphy]. He was my co-captain and we also trained together in the offseason. We pushed each other to succeed on and off the field.
Best advice you can give to young athletes?
Work hard and follow your heart wherever it takes you.
What one word describes you?
Determined.
What mental tools do you use under pressure?
Staying focused on each and every play and continuing to move forward and not looking back.
How does being an athlete inspire you and/or make you a better person?
Being an athlete has taught me a lot of life lessons such as being a good person and leader on and off the field.
Tell us about the role of your parents in your success.
My parents have supported me throughout my athletic career. Before I had my license they would transport me to and from the fieldhouse for practices and games. They have supported me in my offseason training at XIP. My parents attended all my sporting events. My mom is my biggest supporter.
Which result from this fall are you most proud of?
I was there for my team and I stepped up when they needed me the most through the difficult times we faced this season on and off the field.
We all know you are successful in your sport, but do you remember your first success?
My first sack of my career in fifth grade playing for the Rodliff Raiders. All I remember is a great feeling after it happened. It made me love the sport more and it was always something I wanted to do.
All I want for Christmas is?
To spend time with my family and friends.
What’s next in athletics/academics?
My athletics is still undecided. For academics, I plan to go into the field of electrical.
——
The Record’s Football Players of the Year
2022: St. Johnsbury’s Dawson Wilkins (defense) and Quinn Murphy (offense)
2021: St. Johnsbury’s Dawson Wilkins and Lyndon’s Trevor Lussier
2020: St. Johnsbury’s Colby Garey-Wright (7-on-7 touch)
2019: St. Johnsbury’s Hunter Palmieri
2018: St. Johnsbury’s Jake Cady
2017: St. Johnsbury’s Jasper Rankin
2016: St. Johnsbury’s Collin Urie
2015: St. Johnsbury’s Collin Urie
2014: St. Johnsbury’s Ronnie Gobin
2013: Lyndon Institute’s James Shufelt
