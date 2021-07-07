About Evan
Age: 17
School: St. Johnsbury
Grade: Junior
Hometown: Waterford
Parents: Jessica Thornton-Sherman and Daniel Sherman
Siblings: Myles, Andrew, John, Joel
Season Highlights
• Thornton-Sherman finished with a pair of dominant wins in the Vermont Division I state championship, taking the 1,500 by nearly 3 seconds over rival Brady Martisus of Essex and winning the 3,000 by 11-plus seconds to lead the Hilltoppers to their first track title since 2017.
• Thornton-Sherman lowered six records this spring. He reset the D-I state record and the Burlington meet record in the 3,000 (8:36.87), set the Essex Invitational meet record in the 1,500 (3:57.34), and dropped school records in the 1,500, 3,000 and the 4x800.
• Named the Essex Invitational Track Athlete of the Meet, winning the 1,500 and 800.
• This past weekend he took 24th place in the 2-mile championship at the 30th annual National Scholastic Athletics Foundation’s Outdoor Nationals at University of Oregon’s iconic Hayward Field.
• He is The Record’s three-time reigning Boys Cross-Country Runner of the Year.
Coach Says
“Despite his quiet demeanor, Evan has become such a great talent that his teammates look to him for inspiration,” Chip Langmaid said. “His work ethic is unquestionably as good as any athlete I have seen. He sets incredibly high goals and understands the commitment and dedication required to achieve them. He has always had the confidence to compete at a high level and run fast; this season he developed the tactics to translate speed and hard work into championships. He is the foundation of the boys championship team and led them to the team title.”
Evan Says
What was it like winning a state championship with your brother?
I think it was awesome to share a moment like that with him, as I’ve wanted Myles to join track for a few years now. I knew he would help the team score points due to his athletic ability.
Biggest obstacle, other than COVID, you had to overcome this season?
I had a slight leg injury during the middle of the season that I had to work through and get treatments. Luckily, it healed quickly and I was able to finish the season without worry.
Did you accomplish everything you set out to do on the track this season?
Mostly. My goals were to win both the 1,500 and 3,000 meters in the state championship and to break the state records for both as well. I ended up breaking the D-I state record for the 3,000 in the Burlington Invite by 0.02 seconds. Sadly, I missed the 1,500 state record by 1 second.
What are your big goals on the track moving forward?
Along with the 1,500 state record, I am shooting for the 3,000 state record set by Mint Henk from U-32. I also hope to place well at Nationals for indoor and outdoor track in the next year.
When did you fall in love with track and field?
I love competing, and how everyone is able to find an event that they can enjoy and excel in.
Favorite moment this season?
Our team winning the state championship.
Something others may not know about you?
I have been a lifeguard for the past 3 years.
Favorite event?
The 5K. It requires endurance, speed and strategy. That is what makes it one of my favorite races to watch and compete in.
Toughest opponent on the track?
Callum Sherry. I’ve been competing against him since my freshman year, and no matter how fast I continue to get, he gets just as fast.
Best track and field teammate?
Gabriel Hatch. He has always been aware of my goals, giving me splits or just yelling at me from across the track. He’s been a great teammate and friend to have this season.
Favorite track and field Olympian?
Abby Cooper and Craig Angles.
Who inspires you?
My mom.
Best advice you can give to young athletes?
Put in the work. Set goals. Make sacrifices. It’s never going to get easier, but you will get better over time.
What’s the best advice you’ve received?
To run my own race.
What’s next for you in academics and athletics?
I still have to complete my senior year and choose a college that allows me to pursue biomedical engineering and pushes me as a runner.
In 2030, I will be …?
A biomedical engineer who still runs.
——
The Record’s Boys Track and Field Players of the Year
2021: St. Johnsbury’s Evan Thornton-Sherman
2020: COVID-19 (no season)
2019: St. Johnsbury’s Asom Hayman-Jones
2018: Danville’s Riley Fenoff
2017: Danville’s Riley Fenoff
2016: Lyndon’s Travvis Ferguson
2015: Lyndon’s Jack Brown
2014: Lyndon’s Jack Brown
