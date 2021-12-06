About Evan
Age: 17
Grade: Senior
Hometown: Waterford
Parents: Jessica Thornton and Dan Sherman
Siblings: Miles, Andrew, John, Joel
Season Highlights
• The Record’s XC Runner of the Year for the fourth straight season.
• Signed to run cross country and track and field on scholarship at Division I University of Maine.
• The Waterford native claimed his first Vermont D-I individual state cross-country crown while leading the Hilltoppers to an improbable team title at Thetford Academy – the program’s first championship in 63 years. Undefeated in Vermont this fall, Thornton-Sherman finished in a time of 16 minutes, 33 seconds to best Matthew Servin of Champlain Valley by 22 seconds, becoming the first Hilltopper to win an individual XC crown since Hannah Rowe in 2009 and Kyle Powers in 2007.
• Ran to a sixth-place finish in a loaded field at the New England Regionals in Thetford.
• Won a third straight individual crown while guiding the Hilltoppers to back-to-back team titles at the NVAC Mountain Division Championships.
• Earned a victory at the Woods Trail Run in Thetford that included a personal-best mark and the fastest time by anyone on the course in the last five years.
• Lowered four course records, including at St. J, Randolph, U-32 and Craftsbury.
Coach Says
“Evan is the most driven athlete I have coached,” Chip Langmaid said. “His dedication to training and racing are unmatched. He is quiet but the undeniable leader of the cross country and track and field teams. He leads by example but is also eloquent with expectations and within smaller group settings. He is fully committed to his family and essential to his grandparents’ daily routines. Even when he was dominating the state competition, his closest race was a 22-second win, Evan was driven to break course records and continually improve. He is great at setting goals and showing teammates how to push beyond their comfort level. He set the tone for our first state championship team in 63 years, leading by example and expectation for a group of two sophomores, two juniors and a freshman, none of whom have run for more than two years.”
Evan Says
Biggest obstacle, other than COVID, you had to overcome this season?
Time management was a big obstacle for me this year. Adjusting to a full week of classes again, college applications, recruitment and official college visits, preparing my capstone presentation and the training was a lot to juggle.
How can you improve as a runner moving forward?
I am starting to work on the mental aspect of racing. I will continue to work on my physical conditioning, but I know that I need to make some gains with my mental fortitude right now. The ability to react to certain situations mid-race requires more of my focus.
If you were a superhero, who would you be?
Spider-Man.
When and why did you fall in love with XC running?
I started running cross country at the age of 9. I love how cross country requires you to navigate all types of terrain and significant weather changes. You start the season running in the heat and end in the snow.
All I want for Christmas is?
Competitive indoor track meets.
Track or XC?
Track.
Favorite moment this season?
Winning the team state championship for the first time in 63 years!
Toughest foe?
Matt Servin from CVU was a consistent competitor this year. He made so much progress this year and pushed me.
Favorite course?
Thetford.
Best teammate and why?
Hale [Boyden] and I have been running together for about 5-6 years now and he is encouraging and supportive to all. He is a true friend, teammate and competitor.
Who inspires you?
My coach [Chip Langmaid], as well as my parents.
Best advice you can give to young athletes?
Set goals. Work hard. Don’t give up.
Best advice you’ve received from a coach?
Run your own race.
What’s next in academics and athletics?
I will be competing in indoor and outdoor track, and I hope to break a few records in my last season as a Hilltopper. In the fall of 2022, I will be competing as a Black Bear at the University of Maine for the next four years.
In 2030, I will be?
A biomedical engineer.
——
The Record’s Boys Cross Country Runners of the Year
2021: St. Johnsbury’s Evan Thornton-Sherman
2020: St. Johnsbury’s Evan Thornton-Sherman
2019: St. Johnsbury’s Evan Thornton-Sherman
2018: St. Johnsbury’s Evan Thornton-Sherman
2017: Danville’s Riley Fenoff
2016: Danville’s Riley Fenoff
2015: Danville’s Riley Fenoff
2014: North Country’s Sam Brunnette
2013: North Country’s Sam Brunnette
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.