About Gardner
Age: 18
School: St. Johnsbury
Grade: Senior
Hometown: Hardwick
Parents: Melissa and Gordon
Siblings: Reid
Season Highlights
• Playing the sport for just four years, Auchincloss turned into a dominant offensive threat for St. J. Electric in the open field with a gift for scoring, the midfielder poured in 36 goals and 13 assists to pace the Hilltoppers, who reached the quarterfinals of the Division II state tournament.
• The team captain was a Division II All-State first-team selection.
• Auchincloss was also named The Record’s 2020 Boys Soccer Player of the Year in the fall.
Coach Says
“Despite not having a junior season to develop into a senior leader, Gardner filled that roll without missing a beat,” Rich Plonski said. “Our leading scorer, we had to lean on him to fill far more playing time than anyone normally would have to at his midfield position. Despite often not playing at 100% health, he led our team in scoring by 26 points over the next leading scorer, from a position that normally is not known for that.”
Gardner Says
What was it like to come back for your senior season after not having a junior lax campaign?
Everyone that played on the team in one way or another had to relearn the game. So we all had to find our comfort zone quickly due to a very short preseason.
Favorite moment this season?
Team pregame caffeination.
Toughest defender and goaltender you’ve faced?
I couldn’t seem to score on teammates Sam Begin or Ethan Howell.
Go-to offensive move?
Split dodge.
Best teammate?
Ryan Egan.
If there was one rule change to improve the game of lacrosse?
No mouth guards.
What’s the best advice you can give to young athletes?
Don’t show up late.
What’s next for you in academics and athletics?
Heading out to Utah potentially for soccer or lacrosse.
In 2030, I will be …
An absolute stud.
The Record’s Boys Lacrosse Players of the Year
2021: St. Johnsbury’s Gardner Auchincloss
