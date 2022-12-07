About Gerardo
School: St. Johnsbury Academy
Age: 17
Grade: Senior
Hometown: Cancun, Mexico
Parents: Gerardo Fernandez and Patricia Castro
Siblings: Isabella and Miranda Fernandez
Season Highlights
• With electric speed, strength on the ball and a knack for finishing, the senior striker delivered a big final season in the Metro for the Hilltoppers, who finished as the No. 7 seed in the Division I tournament and a berth in the state quarterfinals.
• An All-American track and field athlete in the spring, Fernandez finished with 15 goals and 3 assists while also landing on the Division I All-State team, the All-Metro first team and the Burlington Free Press All-State second team.
Coach Says
“Gerardo is a special player with blazing speed,” SJ coach Stephen Levesque said. “He is a true striker who consistently was able to get behind the opposing team’s defense with his pace and scored timely goals for the team. He was often double and triple-teamed and still able to score 15 goals in the Metro Conference. Gerardo is a competitor and was a big reason for the team’s success this year.”
Gerardo Says
If you had to choose, soccer or track? (Fernandez earned All-American status as part of the Hilltoppers’ distance medley relay team last spring)
A very difficult choice because I have been playing soccer my whole life while I’ve only done track since last year. Both sports are essential in my life at the moment and I couldn’t prioritize one over another.
Favorite moment this season?
The backheel assist to Riku Momozawa. It was to secure our lead in a tough game against BFA. I love this moment as it was one of our first games in the season, this game set our tempo for the rest of the season. The crowd went crazy and we were all able to celebrate together with the team.
Toughest opponent you faced this year?
CVU, we suffered 3 defeats against them in the season. They were impeccable in every aspect, and all of them played very swiftly with the ball. I have to recognize Diego from CVU and the goalkeeper from South Burlington.
Go-to move on offense?
Change in speed is vital, it is one of the easiest and most efficient ways to beat your man without recurring to any skills.
Best teammate?
All of the team was great throughout the season. We all supported and protected each other on and off the soccer field.
Best advice you can give to young athletes?
Be persistent. I missed a lot of shots throughout the season. I did not let it get into my head and I keep trying to score and help the team.
What one word describes you?
Honor, even when you are losing you have to give it all on the pitch and I did, and so did the team in every instance.
What mental tools do you use under pressure?
You have to analyze the situation and realize what can be done now instead of worrying about the outcome. Think positive.
How does being an athlete inspire you and/or make you a better person?
In every sport, one needs a lot of support. As an athlete, I have realized the importance of support so every time I try to support my teammates or other fellow athletes.
Tell us about the role of your parents in your success.
They have supported me ever since I showed up to my first soccer practice. My dad analyzes the games and tells me what I did wrong and where I can improve. They’ve always supported me with everything necessary for soccer, from cleats to shin pads, to socks and uniforms. I am very grateful for my parents and I owe my success to them.
Which result from this fall are you most proud of?
I do think we could’ve reached further in the season as I thought we had a good chance at the state championship but I am really proud of the bonds we created within the team. They became my brothers in the span of 2 months and I would give everything for one more game with them.
We all know you are successful in your sport, but do you remember your first success?
I don’t think I remember my first success in the sport very vividly but a memory that will stay with me forever is the game we won against Burlington. There were 50 seconds left in the clock when I received the ball in the midfield, I looked up and saw Jorge Trade running towards the goal. I probably gave him a 40-yard diagonal pass that he beautifully volleyed into the back of the net. We ended up winning the game thanks to Jorge and his goal with 44 seconds left on the clock.
Do you have a secret talent?
Not that I know of. It is still a secret even to me.
All I want for Christmas is?
Seeing all of my family (including cousins, uncles, aunts, and grandmothers) for Christmas dinner.
What’s next in athletics/academics?
Hopefully, I can become part of the Beaver family at Babson College.
——
The Record’s Boys Soccer Players of the Year
2022: St. Johnsbury’s Gerardo Fernandez
2021: St. Johnsbury’s Murphy Young
2020: St. Johnsbury’s Gardner Auchincloss
2019: Lyndon’s Sage Gosselin
2018: St. Johnsbury’s Pablo Gonzalez-Rotger
2017: Lake Region’s Riley Urie
2016: Lake Region’s Riley Urie
2015: St. Johnsbury’s Amer Macedonci
2014: St. Johnsbury’s Natzu Friebel
2013: St. Johnsbury’s Marcos Tavares
