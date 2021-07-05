About Isabella
Age: 18
School: St. Johnsbury
Grade: Senior
Hometown: St. Johnsbury
Parents: Marci and Glenn
Siblings: Neva and Luke
Season Highlights
• A breakout track and field standout this spring, Bostic’s versatility was on display throughout her senior season. At the Vermont Division I state meet, Bostic won high jump with a personal-best leap of 5 feet, 1¾ inches. She also grabbed third in long jump (16-2) and third in the 300 hurdles (48.86 seconds) while also placing seventh in the 800 meters (2:29.37), taking on the event as to only help the team score.
• Bostic, headed to run cross country and track at University of New Haven in the fall, claimed the long jump crown at the Essex Invitational.
• She took third place in the Vermont state decathlon, finishing with 4,697 points.
Coach Says
“Isabella developed into a true team leader this season,” Chip Langmaid said. “Her strong cross country season helped build her confidence, which led to her willingness to push herself and expand her events. She is always enthusiastic and upbeat, and coupled with her talent, made her easy to believe in and follow for this young and inexperienced team.”
Isabella Says
Biggest obstacle, other than COVID, you had to overcome this season?
Sustaining confidence.
Did you accomplish everything you set out to do on the track this season?
Yes. My goal was to finish the season feeling like I gave it my best shot.
When did you fall in love with track and field?
When I won high jump at the youth state track meet with a state record when I was 12 years old.
Best single performance this season?
Winning high jump at the state meet with a new personal best.
Favorite moment this season and why?
My favorite moment this season was finishing the 1,500 meters at the decathlon at a decent time and making my dad cry because he was very proud of me.
Something others may not know about you?
I have a secret YouTube channel where I make workout videos for my grandparents to follow.
Favorite event?
I like high jump because it’s one of my better events and it looks cool.
Toughest opponent on the track?
I did a wide variety of events, so I had multiple tough opponents, but I would run the 800 meters a lot and I would try to stay with Hattie Barker. I never beat her, but she always pushed me to run my fastest.
Favorite track and field Olympian?
Emma Coburn (U.S. Olympian in 3,000-meter steeplechase).
Who inspires you in track and field?
My sister, Neva.
What’s the best advice you can give to young athletes?
Always believe in yourself.
What’s next in academics and athletics?
I’m going to University of New Haven and I’m majoring in nutritional science for now.
In 2030, I will be …?
Probably graduating from medical school.
——
The Record’s Girls Track and Field Players of the Year
2021: St. Johnsbury’s Isabella Bostic
2020: COVID-19 (no season)
2019: St. Johnsbury’s Lia Rotti
2018: St. Johnsbury’s Hannah Wescott
2017: St. Johnsbury’s Katherine Cowan
2016: White Mountains’ Alex Curtis
2015: White Mountains’ Alex Curtis
2014: Lake Region’s Emily Close
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.