About Murphy
Age: 17
Grade: Senior
Hometown: Barnet
Parents: Dana and Katie
Siblings: Rory and Molly
Season Highlights
• A three-year starter for the Hilltoppers, the 5-foot-11, 170-pound senior blossomed into an all-everything defender in his final campaign. A rock at center back for the Hilltoppers, Young combined athleticism, quickness and intelligence to help anchor the defense and lead St. J through a tough Metro schedule.
• Finished with a goal and six assists as a defender.
• Earned spots on the Division I All-State team, the All-Metro first team and was selected to represent Vermont in the annual Twin State senior all-star game.
Coach Says
“The kid is a rock,” St. J coach Stephen Levesque said. “He marked best Metro player every game. He’s a smart player, athletic, fast and technical; everything you want in a defender. He comes up on every corner kick, is always in the right position and is a good ball winner. When we were down in games, we would bring him up top to help chase the equalizer. He did a lot for us. He works hard and is a very coachable kid.”
Murphy Says
Biggest obstacle, other than COVID, you had to overcome this season?
Being a leader on a young team.
Did you accomplish your goals this season?
I think I accomplished my individual goals, but the end goal of any player should be winning the championship and being able to celebrate with your team.
How can you improve as a soccer player?
Having more confidence. A confident player can be one of the most dangerous players in a game.
If you were a superhero who would it be?
The Flash because he can run really fast.
All I want for Christmas is?
A lot of snow.
When and why did you fall in love with soccer?
I fell in love with soccer at a young age and many people could say it was my first love. I never really knew why I fell in love with soccer. That would be a question for my mom.
Hoops or soccer?
I get asked this question all the time by my friends and family, and to this day, I still don’t have an answer as they both have a very special place in my heart.
Favorite moment this season?
I don’t think I can choose just one favorite moment so my top two would be when Wyatt scored the overtime winner against Mt. Mansfield on senior day and when we played Essex under the lights.
Something others may not know about you?
I live on a small farm with chickens, cows and horses.
Toughest foe?
I would say the toughest team I’ve ever faced is CVU because throughout my three years of varsity soccer I have never beaten them.
Best teammate?
I had lots of amazing teammates this year, but if I had to choose one it would be Tucker Chapman. Tucker is one of the best players I’ve ever played with because of his knowledge for the game and his ability to make everyone around him better, but most importantly because of his passion for the game.
Who inspires you?
I would say my inspiration is my parents because even when all odds are against them, they outwork everyone and come out on top.
What’s the best advice you can give to young athletes?
Some advice I could give to younger athletes is don’t take any practice lightly or take it for granted because when it’s all over you are going to be wishing you had put in just that little bit more effort.
What’s the best advice you’ve received from a coach?
There’s nothing extra for style points. — David Hale
What’s next for you in academics and athletics?
Going to college where I hope to pursue a business degree and hopefully will be able to continue my soccer career.
In 2030, I will be?
Wherever life takes me.
The Record’s Boys Soccer Players of the Year
2021: St. Johnsbury’s Murphy Young
2020: St. Johnsbury’s Gardner Auchincloss
2019: Lyndon’s Sage Gosselin
2018: St. Johnsbury’s Pablo Gonzalez-Rotger
2017: Lake Region’s Riley Urie
2016: Lake Region’s Riley Urie
2015: St. Johnsbury’s Amer Macedonci
2014: St. Johnsbury’s Natzu Friebel
2013: St. Johnsbury’s Marcos Tavares
