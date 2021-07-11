About Polly
Age: 17
School: St. Johnsbury
Grade: Senior
Hometown: Monroe, N.H.
Parents: Dan and Cathy Currier
Siblings: Jeremiah
Season Highlights
• Playing with speed, power and determination, Currier was a prolific scorer on a deep and talented St. J roster. The senior attacker scored a team-leading 38 goals and was second in assists with 14, helping guide the Hilltoppers to a 12-4 record, the No. 4 seed in the playoffs and a memorable run to the Division II state final. Currier scored six times in the playoffs, including a four-goal, three-assist effort in the state final.
• Currier, headed to play lacrosse at Curry College, was a Division II All-State first-team selection.
• She scored a goal and added an assist in the Byrne Cup Twin State All-Star lacrosse game, featuring the top graduated seniors from Vermont and New Hampshire.
Coach Says
“Polly’s excellent skills, quick feet and insatiable desire to put the ball in the back of the net made her a threat to every opponent,” Tom Forster said. “Polly also brought her enthusiasm for lacrosse and playful spirit to every practice and game since her freshman year. It will be fun to watch her bring her game to the next level at Curry College next year.”
Polly Says
What was it like to return to the lacrosse field after missing your junior season (COVID year)?
I was worried about coming back and starting from scratch with two incoming classes, but we all meshed well together. Our bond and our talent only continued to grow stronger as the season progressed.
Biggest obstacle, other than COVID, you had to overcome this season?
Stepping into a leadership role was somewhat new for me. It wasn’t like my teammates didn’t feel they could talk to me, but the struggle was knowing when to step up and offer my help.
Did you accomplish all your goals this season?
My goal for myself ended up spreading to my team, and that was to be better every time I stepped onto the field. I truly believe that’s why we had as much success as we did.
When did you fall in love with lacrosse?
I fall in love with lacrosse, again and again, every day. There is a special lax community that I haven’t experienced in any other sport. For me, this began in fourth grade with the Rec department. Over time I have met new people and learned incredible lessons that have changed my life forever. I have the sport to thank for that.
Best single performance?
My best performance was definitely against Green Mountain Valley in the finals. I felt that I definitely stepped up in the way that my team needed, not just by goals but also by finding the open cutter, and riding hard in transitions. I walked off the turf upset about the loss but with no regrets.
Favorite moment?
My favorite moment this season was when we all had a pasta dinner together. That was the point where everyone just let loose and we all had such a great time in each other’s company.
Something others may not know about you?
I sleep with a hugsie (the stuffed penguin from friends).
Toughest defender you faced this season?
Ava Comey from GMV. I always had a very hard time getting by her and wasn’t always successful.
Go-to offensive move?
A drive in from the left, stutter-step and drop my shoulder by my defender, then a straight shot to goal.
Best teammate?
So many of my teammates played a huge role in shaping me as an athlete. They all were there exactly when I needed them and it’s more than I could have ever asked for.
Who inspires you?
I have so many great people in my life to look up to for so many different things. One person that stands out is my grandmother. She has always been proud of me for my accomplishments but is also the one who encourages me to set such high standards for myself, whether she knows it or not.
What’s the best advice you can give to young athletes?
Always push through the challenge. You’ll come out the other side a much better athlete.
What’s the best advice you’ve received from a coach?
Get out of your head and do what you know how to do.
What’s next for you in academics and athletics?
I will be playing lacrosse at Curry College and studying business.
In 2030, I will be …?
Heading in the direction of running my own local business, hopefully continuing in hands-on work.
——
The Record’s Girls Lacrosse Players of the Year
2021: St. Johnsbury’s Polly Currier
2020: COVID-19 (no season)
2019: St. Johnsbury’s Lilly Leach
2018: St. Johnsbury’s Lilly Leach
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.