About Quinn
Age: 17
School: St. Johnsbury Academy
Grade: Senior
Hometown: St. Johnsbury
Parents: Sean and Abby
Siblings: Caid, Eihlis, Devlin
Season Highlights
• The 6-foot-1, 195-pound dual-threat quarterback put together a dazzling senior campaign on offense, accounting for 93% percent of the Hilltoppers’ total offense with 42 of the team’s 45 touchdowns. With an ability to scramble and connect on passes deep downfield, he finished with 2,576 passing yards and 27 touchdowns (completing 64% of his passes with just 6 interceptions). A physical, nimble and tough-to-tackle runner in space, Murphy also produced 755 yards and 14 TDs on the ground.
• As a starting safety on defense, Murphy also produced a defensive touchdown — stripping the ball and racing 25 yards to the end zone during a 56-28 victory over visiting Rutland. That game, also his senior night, Murphy produced 8 touchdowns — six passing, one rushing and one defensive. He also had a seven-TD performance in a season-opening win over Hartford.
• Led the team to a 5-3 record in the regular season and the No. 5 seed in the Division I tournament.
• Named a Division I All-State first-team quarterback and was an honorable-mention selection on defense. He was also a North-South senior all-star game selection.
Coach Says
“Quinn’s understanding of our offense allowed him to take advantage of mismatches in our run-pass options,” SJA coach Rich Alercio said. “His ability to create off-schedule plays and to throw off platform allowed him to turn potential losses into big gains. As a true dual-threat quarterback, Quinn accounted for 93% of our total offense.”
Quinn Says
Describe the time you knew you wanted to be a football player?
When I would watch my dad coach when I was younger.
Favorite moment this season?
When I picked up coach Alercio off of the ground against Rutland [following a defensive touchdown].
Toughest opponent you faced this year?
CVU because they were very fast and athletic.
Go-to skill move on offense?
Diving over safeties when I get clipped.
Best teammate?
Dawson Wilkins because he’s the best leader.
Best advice you can give to young athletes?
To keep working out in the offseason.
What one word describes you?
Happy.
What mental tools do you use under pressure?
I just think of all the good things that can happen.
How does being an athlete inspire you and/or make you a better person?
The discipline that comes with sports makes me a better person.
Tell us about the role of your parents in your success.
My parents were pivotal, driving me all over the place for sports and always supporting me.
Which result from this fall are you most proud of?
Beating Hartford away [in the season opener].
We all know you are successful in your sport, but do you remember your first success? Describe that moment.
When I won the class spelling bee in sixth grade, I was pumped.
If you could change one thing about this season?
Losing in the playoffs.
Do you have a secret talent?
I’m really good at Clash of Clans.
All I want for Christmas is?
To hit legends league in Clash Of Clans.
What’s next in athletics/academics?
Track season this spring.
——
The Record’s Football Players of the Year
2022: St. Johnsbury’s Quinn Murphy (offense)
2021: St. Johnsbury’s Dawson Wilkins and Lyndon’s Trevor Lussier
2020: St. Johnsbury’s Colby Garey-Wright (7-on-7 touch)
2019: St. Johnsbury’s Hunter Palmieri
2018: St. Johnsbury’s Jake Cady
2017: St. Johnsbury’s Jasper Rankin
2016: St. Johnsbury’s Collin Urie
2015: St. Johnsbury’s Collin Urie
2014: St. Johnsbury’s Ronnie Gobin
2013: Lyndon Institute’s James Shufelt
