About Tommy
Age: 17
School: St. Johnsbury Academy
Grade: Senior
Hometown: St. Johnsbury
Parents: Kurt and Tracy
Siblings: Maggie
Season Highlights
• The Record’s back-to-back Boys Alpine Skier of the Year
• The senior won the Vermont state giant slalom title at Smugglers’ Notch, one of just two boys skiers to break 2 minutes for his two-run combined time.
• Zschau won the NVAC district giant slalom crown and was runner-up in NVAC district slalom.
• A 2021 Vermont All-State and NVAC All-District pick.
Coach Says
“He is extremely athletic to begin with and then he has a laser-like focus when he’s on the course,” said St. J coach David Eckhardt. “It allows him to take really great lines, and if he gets in trouble, he has the ability to respond and get out of it.
“This is a great honor for Tommy. He deserves it. He’s worked hard since he came to the Academy as a freshman. He’s really helped buoy the whole program. This year he has really emerged as a leader with his peers. He’s led by example on the pitch, during a really challenging year, and that shows his character.”
Tommy Says
Biggest obstacle, other than COVID, you had to overcome this season?
I had a concussion early in the season and had to miss the first races. Luckily it wasn’t too bad and I was able to come back pretty quickly.
When did you fall in love with ski racing?
I started racing nine years ago and it has been a huge part of my life. I’ve had a love for skiing since I can remember. My mom got me started early at Lyndon Outing Club.
Best single performance of the season?
Probably the state championship GS. The second run was really rough and a lot of guys went out. It was a tough course and the snow was really bad. Luckily I was able to hang on and win.
Favorite moment?
It was awesome to win my last race at Burke during districts. I’ve spent every weekend for the past nine winters skiing on Burke. It definitely brought a lot of closure and was a great way to leave Warren’s Way.
Something others may not know about you?
I can solve a Rubik’s Cube.
Did you achieve your goals this winter?
I didn’t achieve exactly what I was hoping to this season. I had lofty goals to sweep districts and states. I wasn’t able to do that, but it was awesome to win my last race ever and still grab one state championship.
What skis do you run on?
Blizzard 165 cm Slalom, Blizzard 184cm Giant Slalom
Favorite event?
Slalom
Favorite racing mountain?
Burke
Best freestyle skiing mountain?
Jay
One lesson you learned this past year?
Don’t take anything for granted.
Toughest competitor you faced this season?
Rex Jewell. He is hard to beat and is always a top 3 guy at any race.
Best advice you can give to young athletes?
Work hard.
What’s next in academics and athletics?
I’m attending McGill University and hopefully playing soccer.
In 2030, I will be?
Skiing big mountains somewhere.
The Record’s Boys Alpine Skiers of the Year
2020-21: St. Johnsbury’s Tommy Zschau
2019-20: St. Johnsbury’s Tommy Zschau
2018-19: None
2017-18: Profile’s Jack Sampo
2016-17: Profile’s Jack Sampo
2015-16: Lyndon’s Caleb Genereaux
2014-15: Lyndon’s Caleb Genereaux
2013-14: Lyndon’s Matt Valentine
