Youth wrestlers took over St. Johnsbury School for the kindergarten through second grade Vermont state wrestling championships on Sunday.

One hundred and one wrestlers in 15 weight classes from 17 clubs participated in the event, including a large contingent from the local St. Johnsbury Prospectors.

