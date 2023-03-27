Youth wrestlers took over St. Johnsbury School for the kindergarten through second grade Vermont state wrestling championships on Sunday.
One hundred and one wrestlers in 15 weight classes from 17 clubs participated in the event, including a large contingent from the local St. Johnsbury Prospectors.
CJ Roper of the Prospectors was the lone local champion.
Results
A1
1. Ryan Laberge, Colchester; 2. Harper Riendeau, St. J; 3. Bailee Marchbanks, St. J; 4. Brody Aiken, Springfield; 5. Julieana Aiken, Springfield.
A2
1. Ezra Oylola, Catamounts; 2. Blaze Catoe, Essex; 3. Rafe Barker, NEK; 4. Oliver Carrol, St. J; 5. Grayson Riendeau, St. J; 6. Brook Greene, Randolph.
A3
1. Wyatt Mullen, Randolph; 2. Kiarra Marajah, Essex; 3. Will Bissonette, Colchester; 4. Evan Shattuck, Essex; 5. Xzavion Gilliam, Springfield; 6. Ryder Berry, Milton.
A4
1. Evan Angier, Vergennes; 2. Max Mason, Otter Valley; 3. Griffin Groesbeck, Mill River; 4. Sophie Breen, Springfield; 5. Hudson Archambeault, Middlebury; 6. Lila Gillespie, St. J.
A5
1. CJ Roper, St. J; 2. Cooper Kimball, Otter Valley; 3. Jojo Dychkowski-Steven, Randolph; 4. Kuyper Williamson, Essex; 5. Kendal Martin, Randolph; 6. Smitty Stratton, Catamounts.
A6
1. Gus Goetz, Middlebury; 2. Abel Trombley, Vergennes; 3. Lawrence Lynch, Springfield; 4. Lauren Batdorf, Colchester; 5. Ethan Casey, Mill River; 6. Liam Chessman, Springfield.
A7
1. Lukas Thomann, Catamounts; 2. Kolton Jones, Barre; 3. Brian Peterson, Mill River; 4. Rhett Bijolle, St. J; 5. Anderson Gould, Middlebury; 6. Maddison Tarte, Essex.
A8
1. Tressan Berar, Mill River; 2. Wyatt Hope, Rail City; 3. Carter Hatin, Milton; 4. Chase Pockette, Otter Valley; 5. Brielle Utley, St. J; 6. Owen Priestley, Springfield.
A9
1. Gavin Brown, Mt. Mansfield; 2. Connor Bryce, Essex; 3. Griffin Russo, Randolph; 4. Brock Nelson, Harwood; 5. Aubree Marchbanks, St. J; 6. Haizley Gagnon, St. J.
A10
1. Brayden Mills, Otter Valley; 2. Easton Laurie, Mt. Abraham; 3. Oxley Coe, Vergennes; 4. Gavin Sargent, St. J; 5. Hannah Eaton, Mill River; 6. Fletcher White, Catamounts.
A11
1. Owen Ashley-Selleck, Middlebury; 2. Trycein Coe, Vergennes; 3. Sawyer Sheldon, Mill River; 4. Elias Mayhew, Rail City; 5. Ezekiel Curtis, Springfield; 6. Bo Lemery, Harwood.
A12
1. Felix McAuley, Springfield; 2. Parker Lyman, St. J; 3. Jesse Snoograss, St. J; 4. Joey Bradley, Barre; 5. Keyona Bean, Colchester; 6. Ashton Putnam, Springfield.
A13
1. Remelia Catoe, Essex; 2. Tyler Byers, NEK; 3. Ibraham Konare, Mt. Mansfield; 4. Keegan Mathieu, Rai City; 5. Kolby Bent, Randolph; 6. Carson Loree, Middlebury.
A14
1. Zaiden Rinder-Goddard, Mt. Abraham; 2. Gidean Allen, St. J; 3. Lucas Moul, Springfield.
A15
1. Judah Kessler, Harwood; 2. Ollie Greene, Mt. Mansfield; 3. Emmitt Dulac, St. J; 4. Jaeden Jackson, Springfield.
