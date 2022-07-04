The St. Johnsbury Softball Little League All Stars competed in DIV action in Lyndonville over the weekend. Back row, from left: Coach Will Gilman, Baylie Smith, Valerie Daigneault, Olivia Lemieux, Audrianna Gingras, Peyton Thompson, Mackenzie Hayden, Emmah Neylon, Autumn Edwards, Coach Jesse Kitteredge Front row: Ryland Page & Tanner Kitteredge. (Contributed by Heather Page, HP Photography)
St. Johnsbury Softball Little League All-Stars Compete In District IV Tournament
