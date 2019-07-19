St. Johnsbury 18U All-Stars compete at New England Regionals

The St. Johnsbury baseball Babe Ruth 18U All-Stars are playing in the New England Regional tournament in Walpole, N.H. The locals lost their opening-round game against Keene, N.H. on Thursday and played New Milford, Conn. on Friday. Back Row from left: manager Bruce Cushman, Conner McClure, Arlo Aldrich, Zach Tanner, Trevor Bassett, Collin Punderson, Jack Cushman, Caleb Anderson. Front row: Chaez Skeels, coach Mirko Ignjatovic, Deagan Ignjatovic, Carter Allen, Will Mitchell, Zander Stone, Jared Cushing and Shane Mapes. Missing: Dylan Dwyer and Isaiah Priest. (Courtesy photo)

