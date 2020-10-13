St. Johnsbury Wins 18U Fall Baseball Championship

St. Johnsbury defeated Blue Mountain 6-3 and won the 18U Fall Baseball State Championship at Legion Field on Sunday, October 11, 2020. St. Johnsbury went 7-0 on the season. Back row (from left): Coach Jon Prue, Anthony Barnett, Arlo Aldrich, Jack Cushman, Collin Punderson, Alex Adair, Dylan Dwyer, Lyle Rooney and Manager Mirko Ignjatovic. Front frow: Manager Michael Priest, Colby Prue, Daegan Ignjatovic, Isaiah Priest, Jacob Baesemann and Carter Allen.
