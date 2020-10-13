St. Johnsbury Wins 18U Fall Baseball Championship

St. Johnsbury defeated Blue Mountain 6-3 and won the 18U Fall Baseball State Championship at Legion Field on Sunday, October 11, 2020. St. Johnsbury went 7-0 on the season. Back row (from left): Coach Jon Prue, Anthony Barnett, Arlo Aldrich, Jack Cushman, Collin Punderson, Alex Adair, Dylan Dwyer, Lyle Rooney and coach Mirko Ignjatovic. Front frow: Manager Michael Priest, Colby Prue, Daegan Ignjatovic, Isaiah Priest, Jacob Baesemann and Carter Allen. (Courtesy photo)

St. Johnsbury defeated Blue Mountain 6-3 and won the 18U Fall Baseball State Championship at Legion Field on Sunday, October 11, 2020. St. Johnsbury went 7-0 on the season. Back row (from left): Coach Jon Prue, Anthony Barnett, Arlo Aldrich, Jack Cushman, Collin Punderson, Alex Adair, Dylan Dwyer, Lyle Rooney and Manager Mirko Ignjatovic. Front frow: Manager Michael Priest, Colby Prue, Daegan Ignjatovic, Isaiah Priest, Jacob Baesemann and Carter Allen.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.