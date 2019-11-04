Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
Under the direction of coach Ashley Stoddard, Lyndon Institute cheerleaders perform a routine on the lawn of United Community Church developed specifically for Saturday's 16th annual NEKYS Walk to End Hunger. (Photo by Stephen Garfield)
Walkers assemble for the 16th annual NEKYS Walk to End Hunger Saturday morning at United Community Church. In forefront, the Lyndon Institute cheerleading team unfurls the banner. Underneath the background banner is Rich Leighton of the NEKYS board of directors, and to his right, executive director Connie Sandahl. (Photo by Stephen Garfield)
Under the direction of coach Ashley Stoddard, Lyndon Institute cheerleaders perform a routine on the lawn of United Community Church developed specifically for Saturday's 16th annual NEKYS Walk to End Hunger. (Photo by Stephen Garfield)
Lyndon Institute cheerleaders perform a routine on the lawn of United Community Church developed specifically for Saturday's 16th annual NEKYS Walk to End Hunger. (Photo by Stephen Garfield)
Benjamin Krause buddies up with a canine pal prior at the United Community Church prior to Saturday's NEKYS Walk To End Hunger. (Photo by Stephen Garfield)
Walkers assemble for the 16th annual NEKYS Walk to End Hunger Saturday morning at United Community Church. In forefront, the Lyndon Institute cheerleading team unfurls the banner. Underneath the background banner is Rich Leighton of the NEKYS board of directors, and to his right, executive director Connie Sandahl. (Photo by Stephen Garfield)
Led by the LI Vikings cheerleading team, walkers get underway on Main Street at Saturday's fundraiser for NEKYS.
NEKYS walkers begin their fundraising effort at Saturday's annual Walk To End Hunger. The route circulated through downtown St. Johnsbury. (Photo by Stephen Garfield)
ST. JOHNSBURY — On a brisk sunny morning, some 100 walkers gathered at United Community Church Saturday for the annual “Footsteps for Awareness” fundraiser to benefit Northeast Kingdom Youth Services (NEKYS).
The event which benefits NEKYS’ efforts to help homeless youth and young adults in the community, is an important fundraiser for the agency located in downtown St. Johnsbury. Just as key, NEKYS Executive Director Connie Sandahl said, is the upbeat mood and broad participation in the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.