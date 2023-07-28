Stacey Cracks Two HRs, St. J Survives Lamoille To Reach Little League Final
Buy Now

Maddox Stacy hit an opposite-field bomb in the bottom of the third and fifth innings for St. Johnsbury. (File photo by Michael Beniash)

BURLINGTON — Maddox Stacey and the St. Johnsbury all-stars lived to fight another day.

Stacey belted a pair of opposite-field home runs, the latter a go-ahead two-run shot in the bottom of the fifth, and the local boys knocked out Lamoille 6-4 in an elimination semifinal affair in the Vermont Little League 10-12-year-old state baseball tournament at Schifilliti Park on Friday night.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.