Stacey Cracks Two HRs, St. J Survives Lamoille To Reach Little League Final

BURLINGTON — Maddox Stacey and the St. Johnsbury all-stars lived to fight another day.
Stacey belted a pair of opposite-field home runs, the latter a go-ahead two-run shot in the bottom of the fifth, and the local boys knocked out Lamoille 6-4 in an elimination semifinal affair in the Vermont Little League 10-12-year-old state baseball tournament at Schifilliti Park on Friday night.
St. J advances to face unbeaten Champlain Valley in the championship on Saturday at 1 p.m., and must beat them twice to punch a ticket to the New England Regional tournament in Bristol, Conn. After opening the tournament with a 10-0 win over Brattleboro, St. Johnsbury absorbed a 13-0, four-inning defeat to Champlain Valley last weekend.
The “if” championship game is slated for Sunday at 1 o’clock.
Friday’s elimination contest with Lamoille was a back-and-forth thriller.
Stevie Barnes homered in the first to give Lamoille a 1-0 lead. St. J answered in the bottom half, taking advantage of four walks and knotting the game on a Barrett Somers RBI free pass.
Owen Ruane put Lamoille up 2-1 on a two-out RBI single in the second, but Landon Minshull responded for St. J with a one-out, run-scoring single.
After a leadoff single, Connor Mayo got to third on an error and passed ball and scored on another error to make it 3-2 Lamoille.
Maddox Stacey brought St. J back to 3-3 with an opposite-field bomb to right field to lead off the bottom of the third. St. J then grabbed its first lead, 4-3, following a two-out rally and a lot of hustle. After Goodwin legged out an infield single, Somers poked one to right field. Goodwin hustled to third and beat the throw and Somers followed to second. The throw from third got past the second baseman and Goodwin scored.
Lamoille knotted it 4-all in the top of the fourth, Jackson Stram coming around to score from second following a botched double-play attempt from St. J.
In the bottom of the fifth, Mosher drew a two-out walk before Stacey slammed a bullet over the right-field fence to put St. J up 6-4.
St. Johnsbury’s Landon Mosher pitched well in the start. He went 4.2 innings, allowing four runs on six hits with one walk.
“I needed someone to step up and found that in “Lando” tonight,” St. J manager Rene Bathalon said.
Goodwin, the St. J ace, was stellar in relief. He fanned the final batter of the fifth and the first two of the sixth while staying at the 20-pitch limit (can pitch on Saturday).
Somers, needing the final out in relief, walked Blaine Gillespie before striking out Stram for the pressure-packed final out.
——
VERMONT LITTLE LEAGUE 10-12 STATE TOURNAMENT
At Schifilliti Park (Burlington)
Saturday, July 22
Game 1: Champlain Valley 4, Lamoille 3
Game 2: St. Johnsbury 10, Brattleboro 0 (5)
Sunday, July 23
Game 3: Champlain Valley 13, St. Johnsbury 0 (4)
Game 4: Lamoille 3, Brattleboro 0
Friday, July 28
Game 5: St. Johnsbury 6, Lamoille 4
Saturday, July 29
Game 6: Champlain Valley vs. St. Johnsbury, 1
Sunday, July 30
Game 7: Champlain Valley vs. St. Johmsbury, 1 (if necessary)
