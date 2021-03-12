Star-Studded Final: Colebrook, Hinsdale Clash For Girls D-IV Crown

Star power.
Four of Division IV’s best players and the top two teams take the court Sunday afternoon as defending champion Colebrook squares off with Hinsdale for the girls hoops crown at Plymouth Regional High School.
The Mohawks’ dynamic senior duo of guard Sage Smith and forward Samantha Howe tangle with the Pacers’ 1-2 senior punch of forward Angelina Nardolillo and guard Delaney Wilcox.
Nardolillo, who guided Hinsdale to consecutive state finals appearances and then spent one year at Northfield Mount Hermon, returned to the Pacers program for her senior season. She will play for Rhode Island College next year.
Hinsdale won the title in 2018 and lost to Littleton in ‘19. Nardolillo’s return to Hinsdale was a boost for the Pacers, who also return five starters from a team that lost Woodsville in the final four last winter.
Wilcox and Nardolillo are averaging 16.0 points per game in the playoffs. Smith is averaging 20-plus per game and Howe is at 12.3. They’ve shouldered most of the Tribe’s scoring load this season.
Hinsdale rolled past Newmarket 44-23 in the semifinals, while Colebrook avenged its two regular-season losses to Woodsville with a dominant 53-36 triumph over the Engineers. Smith was spectacular, delivering 32 points in the surprising rout.
“Hinsdale is very similar to Woodsville,” Colebrook coach Duane Call said. “They have a very good player in the paint surrounded by three-point shooters. Except they play zone defense, not man-to-man. Angelina is much bigger, more of an offensive threat than Olivia and she is tremendous at altering/blocking shots.”
Among the 3-point threats are Wilcox, Megan Roberts and Kleay Steever, among others.
Colebrook counters with fellow starters Emma McKeage, Sierra Riff and Ariana Lord. All three stood tall in the semifinals. Lord, the team’s sophomore center and imposing presence on the glass and on defense, injured her ankle in the fourth quarter of Thursday’s semifinal. Her status for Sunday is unclear.
Sophomores Shyanna Fuller (center) and Sara Fernald (guard) contribute off the bench. As they were able to do against Woodsville, Colebrook wants to play at a breakneck pace.
“They play their style and we play ours,” Call said. “If we can get them playing at our pace, I like our chances.”
Colebrook will be making its eighth finals appearance. Tip-off is slated for 2 o’clock. It will be the third trip to the finals for Smith and Howe (2017, 2020), who played as eighth-graders. They both crossed the 1,500-point scoring milestone on the same night earlier this season.
“I expect a good physical game on Sunday with Hinsdale,” Smith said. “The better team will be the one coming away with the medal. We just have to play our game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.