ST. JOHNSBURY — After two years of leading St. Johnsbury Academy athletics, John Lenzini is stepping down as the Hilltopper athletic director and stepping into his new role as the school’s Associate Headmaster.
Lenzini made the decision once he knew for certain that he had been selected for his new position. His final day as AD was Thursday.
“One of the many things that excite me is that I will continue to be directly involved with the athletic programs,” Lenzini said. “I won’t manage day-to-day anymore but I look forward to partnering with the new AD and their strategy and vision.”
Although his tenure was short, Hilltopper sports teams were successful while Lenzini was steering the ship — including bringing the athletic program through the rocky, uncharted waters of the COVID-19 pandemic. He was also a part of the school’s renovation of Fairbanks Field last summer, the facility getting an artificial turf surface and state-of-the-art lighting.
St. J claimed four Division I state championships and two runner-ups in the last two school years. The boys track and field earned back-to-back crowns, boys cross country this fall, and boys tennis this spring — for the first time in program history.
“Daniel Bosco (boys tennis coach) took a talented yet diverse group and gelled them into a team that bought into St. J’s culture,” Lenzini said. “Chip Langmaid was the coach for the other three teams and is incredibly dedicated and amazing at his job.”
The gymnastics and girls ultimate teams both brought home runner-up hardware.
“I am very proud of all the athletes and coaches,” Lenzini said. “There is a strong emphasis on supporting and mentoring within our programs and all of the coaching staffs are very dedicated. There was a lot of success during my tenure but all of the credit needs to go to the amazing athletes and coaches.”
Lenzini has been at St. J since 2006 and describes the Academy as a “mission-driven” school that aims to positively impact and shape the lives of all its students. He added that athletics have been a rich part of the school’s tradition for over a century.
“It has been a real blessing to see success, not just in wins and losses but also in the relationships that are built,” Lenzini said. “There is a very special bond between coaches and players that I got to experience and now will continue to see from a more removed perspective. My experience has also better prepared me to be impactful in my new role, understanding the satisfying but complex nature of athletic operations at the Academy.”
One of Lenzini’s last decisions as AD was the hiring of former Lyndon Institute basketball coach Patrick Rainville as the new St. J boys basketball coach. Rainville will also step into an opening as the new assistant athletic director.
The search for Lenzini’s replacement as AD is well underway, though potential applicants have not yet been named. Lenzini says that his successor will be someone that is “a visionary, constantly looking to innovate and is relationship-driven.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.