Sunday H.S. Playoff Roundup: Littleton, Woodsville Pull Upsets, Will Meet In Final Four
Buy Now

Nathaniel Chumbes, left, and Coby Youngman celebrate after the No. 6 Woodsville Engineers' 1-0 upset of No. 3 Profile in the Division IV quarterfinals on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (Photo by Paul Hayes)

BETHLEHEM, N.H. — Nathaniel Chumbes tallied the game’s lone goal and the Woodsville defense stood tall as the sixth-seeded Engineers upset third-seeded Profile in a Division IV quarterfinal on Sunday.

Chumbes scored on a free kick from just outside the 18 midway through the first half. WHS goaltender Cam Davison was huge, saving a handful of point-blank shots in the win.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.