Sunday H.S. Playoff Roundup: Littleton, Woodsville Pull Upsets, Will Meet In Final Four

BETHLEHEM, N.H. — Nathaniel Chumbes tallied the game’s lone goal and the Woodsville defense stood tall as the sixth-seeded Engineers upset third-seeded Profile in a Division IV quarterfinal on Sunday.
Chumbes scored on a free kick from just outside the 18 midway through the first half. WHS goaltender Cam Davison was huge, saving a handful of point-blank shots in the win.
“We played tough,” Engineer coach Matt Taylor said. “We knew playing at Profile wouldn’t be easy, it would be low scoring. We were able to hold them off the board.”
Woodsville advances to play sixth-seeded Littleton in Thursday’s quarterfinals. The game will be played at Manchester Memorial at 4 o’clock. The Crusaders knocked off No. 2 Gorham, 1-0, on Sunday.
WHS beat Littleton 3-1 in their lone meeting Oct. 17.
The Engineers ousted Profile in the semifinals a season ago.
No. 7 LITTLETON 1, No. 2 GORHAM 0: In Gorham, Joelvy Perez scored in the 65th minute on a long ball from Logan Poulton and the Crusaders earned the upset to advance to the D-IV final four.
Kyle Fuentes had saves in the shutout.
“Can’t say enough about the effort today,” LHS coach Luke Driscoll said. “The boys came ready to play and we put a full 80 minutes together. I thought the boys executed our game plan perfectly. The defense played exceptionally well and we did a good job of marking the Gorham goal-scorers and making it difficult for them all game.”
The Crusaders will play sixth-seeded Woodsville in Thursday’s semifinals at Manchester Memorial (4 p.m.). Woodville knocked off No. 3 Profile 1-0 on Sunday.
Littleton lost 3-1 to the Engineers in the regular season two weeks ago.
