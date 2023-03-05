Sunday Local Playoff Scores (March 5) And Upcoming Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Mar 5, 2023 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now The Colebrook girls celebrate their 47-44 win over Groveton in the Division IV championship at Colby-Sawyer College on Sunday, March 5, 2023. (Photo by Paul Hayes) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.SUNDAY, MARCH 5 N.H. BOYS BASKETBALLD-IV ChampionshipAt Colby Sawyer CollegeNo. 4 Woodsville 57, No. 6 Holy Family 49N.H. GIRLS BASKETBALLD-IV ChampionshipAt Colby Sawyer CollegeNo. 2 Colebrook 47, No. 1 Groveton 44——MONDAY, MARCH 6VT. GIRLS HOCKEYD-II SemifinalNo. 3 Kingdom Blades (17-4) at No. 2 Burr and Burton (16-3-2), ppd. to Monday at 5ALPINE SKIINGVt. State Giant Slalom Championship at Burke, 10——TUESDAY, MARCH 7ALPINE SKIING Vt. State Slalom Championship at Burke, 9:30——WEDNESDAY, MARCH 8VT. BOYS BASKETBALLD-II SemifinalAt Barre AudNo. 3 North Country (20-2) vs. No. 2 Fair Haven (22-0), 8:15D-IV SemifinalAt Barre AudNo. 3 Danville (16-6) vs. No. 7 Leland & Gray-No. 2 Rivendell winner, 6:30NORDIC SKIINGN.H. Division II State Meet at Great Glen Trails, 9SNOWBOARDINGVermont States at Jay Peak, 9——THURSDAY, MARCH 9VT. BOYS BASKETBALLD-III SemifinalAt Barre AudNo. 3 Thetford (16-5) vs. No. 2 Hazen (19-3), time TBD 