Sunday Local Scores (July 18)

SUNDAY
Little League 12U District IV Baseball Tournament
At Couples Field, Waitsfield
Central 8, CVN 7 (7)
Babe Ruth 13U State Baseball Tournament
At Legion Field, St. J
St. J 9, Lyndon 6
Championship
St. J vs. Lyndon, 8 p.m.
Babe Ruth 15U State Baseball Tournament
At North Country Union, Newport
Championship
Three Corners 8, Franklin County 7
——
MONDAY
Little League 12U District IV Baseball Tournament
At Couples Field, Waitsfield
Championship
Central Vt. vs. CVN, 5:30
