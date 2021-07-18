You are the owner of this article.
Sunday Local Scores (July 18)

Sunday Local Scores (July 18)
St. Johnsbury's Julian Chamberlin tags out Lyndon's Davis Palmieri at third base during the Vermont 13U Babe Ruth baseball state championship at Legion Field, Sunday, July 18, 2021. St. Johnsbury won 9-6 to force a decisive championship game, which started at 8 p.m., at Legion Field. Results will be posted at www.caledonianrecord.com. (Photo by Todd Smith)

SUNDAY

Little League 12U District IV Baseball Tournament

At Couples Field, Waitsfield

Central 8, CVN 7 (7)

Babe Ruth 13U State Baseball Tournament

At Legion Field, St. J

St. J 9, Lyndon 6

Championship

St. J vs. Lyndon, 8 p.m.

Babe Ruth 15U State Baseball Tournament

At North Country Union, Newport

Championship

Three Corners 8, Franklin County 7

——

MONDAY

Little League 12U District IV Baseball Tournament

At Couples Field, Waitsfield

Championship

Central Vt. vs. CVN, 5:30

