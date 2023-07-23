Sunday Local Scores (July 23) Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Jul 23, 2023 17 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Youngsters participate in Vermont State University-Lyndon's annual week-long basketball camp at Stannard Gymnasium on Friday, July 21, 2023. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.SUNDAY, JULY 23 Babe Ruth 13U New England Baseball RegionalsAt Pittsfield, Mass. Pool Play: Eastern, Mass. 7, Lyndon 2

Little League 10-12 State Baseball
At Schifilliti Park (Burlington)
Champlain Valley 13, St. Johnsbury 0 (4) 