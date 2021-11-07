Sunday Local Scores (Nov. 7)
Buy Now

CHAMPS! The Lyndon Vikings 7-8 football team claimed the Northern Vermont Youth Football League Eastern Conference Championship at South Burlington High School on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. The Vikings toppled their rival, the Rodliff Raiders, 24-0 to cap an undefeated season. (Photo by Kara Lawrence)

SUNDAY, NOV. 7

N.H. GIRLS SOCCER

D-IV Championship

At Manchester Memorial

No. 1 Newmarket 1, No. 3 Woodsville 0

MEN’S HOOPS

Lyndon 81, Vt. Tech 77

WOMEN’S HOOPS

Lyndon vs. Johnson, 3 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.