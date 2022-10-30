Sunday Local Scores/Top Performers (Oct. 30) And Upcoming Playoff Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author instagram Author twitter Author email Oct 30, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Littleton's Joelvy Perez. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.SUNDAY, OCT. 30 N.H. BOYS SOCCERD-IV QuarterfinalsNo. 7 Littleton 1, No. 2 Gorham 0No. 6 Woodsville 1, No. 3 Profile 0——TOP PERFORMERSNathaniel Chumbes tallied the lone goal as No. 6 Woodsville upset No. 3 Profile 1-0 to advance to the Division IV final four.Joelvy Perez notched the game’s lone goal to send No. 7 Littleton to a 1-0 upset of No. 2 Gorham and into the Division IV semifinals.——TUESDAY, NOV. 1VT. GIRLS SOCCERD-III Semifinal No. 10 Lake Region (7-7-2) at No. 3 Stowe (12-4), 3 p.m.VT. FIELD HOCKEYD-III SemifinalNo. 3 Lyndon (9-6) at No. 2 Fair Haven (8-6-1), 5:45 p.m.N.H. GIRLS SOCCERD-IV SemifinalsAt Bank of NH Stadium (Laconia)No. 5 Woodsville (15-2-1) vs. No. 1 Newmarket (16-1), 6:15 p.m.——THURSDAY, NOV. 3N.H. BOYS SOCCERD-IV SemifinalAt Manchester MemorialNo. 7 Littleton (13-4-1) vs. No. 6 Woodsville (14-3-1), 4 p.m. 