Sunday’s Local Scores (March 7)

Samantha Howe, left, reacts with teammate Emma McKeage after Howe scored and was fouled during the second half of defending champion Colebrook's 53-46 win over host Littleton in a Division IV quarterfinal game on Sunday, March 7, 2021. The Mohawks advance to face Woodsville in Thursday's semifinals at Plymouth High School in a rematch of the 2020 state final. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

SUNDAY, MARCH 7

N.H. GIRLS HOOPS

D-III Quarterfinal

Region 1

No. 4 Newfound 44, No. 6 White Mountains 35

D-IV Quarterfinals

Region 3

No. 5 Woodsville 51, No. 3 Lisbon 18

Region 4

No. 4 Colebrook 53, No. 2 Littleton 46

MEN’S HOOPS

Lyndon 87, Norwich 82

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.