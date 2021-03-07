Sunday’s Local Scores (March 7)

SUNDAY, MARCH 7
N.H. GIRLS HOOPS
D-III Quarterfinal
Region 1
No. 4 Newfound 44, No. 6 White Mountains 35
D-IV Quarterfinals
Region 3
No. 5 Woodsville 51, No. 3 Lisbon 18
Region 4
No. 4 Colebrook 53, No. 2 Littleton 46
MEN’S HOOPS
Lyndon 87, Norwich 82
